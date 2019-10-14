DEAR ABBY: My father recently purchased a truck for our farm. It’s old and in poor shape, but it was worth the $2,000 he paid for it.
The truck was fine until my father used it to pick me and my siblings up from school. When the other kids saw the bumperless truck, they began calling my little brother “Farmer Boy” and made cow noises at us. My mother isn’t OK with it either. He picked her up from work in it, which embarrassed her in front of her co-workers.
It’s not like we don’t have other vehicles. Abby, please help me figure out a way to tell my dad without hurting his feelings.
— FREAKED OUT
DEAR FREAKED OUT: People should not be judged because of the clothes they wear or the vehicles they drive, but sometimes they are. Tell your father how your brother’s classmates reacted when they saw him pick up your brother. Leave it up to your mother to tell him she felt embarrassed in front of her co-workers.
DEAR ABBY: My wife was sexually active with a classmate in high school. Their relationship lasted until shortly before we were married, 54 years ago. I have often wondered what he did to make her so willing to come to his bed. Perhaps if I knew, I could enhance her pleasure in our lovemaking. However, such information might be injurious to our relationship. What is your take on this? I think about this several times each day.
— OBSESSED IN THE WEST
DEAR OBSESSED: You have, I hope, been happily married for more than half a century. Has it never occurred to you that her high school romance failed because the sex wasn’t that great? If you want to ask your wife at this late date if there is anything you can do to enhance her enjoyment of your lovemaking, by all means do. But do not frame it the way you did to me.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.