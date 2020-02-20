Welcome to the first edition of Docket Call, a newsletter about Central Virginia courts!
My name is Tyler Hammel and, as you’ve probably inferred, I cover courts for the Daily Progress. I’m a lifelong resident of Virginia with an unhealthy obsession with the X-Men and iced coffee.
I’ve been a reporter at The Daily Progress for around 2 years, and I began reporting on courts part way through 2018.
This newsletter should come out twice a month, though it may change frequency depending on what develops.
Here are some of the things that have happened in our area courts recently.
Plaintiffs in rally lawsuit seek sanctions against defendant, documents from Fields' attorneys
Plaintiffs in the prolific Sines v. Kessler lawsuit -- which targets leaders and participants of the Unite the Right rally -- have filed yet another supplemental motion for sanctions against defendant Elliott Kline.
In recent months, Kline has received much attention for failing to meet discovery requirements and was even briefly jailed, a rare occurrence in a civil case.
Plaintiffs have also requested a slew of documents from the state-appointed attorneys of James Alex Fields Jr., who argue the information is protected by client-attorney privilege.
The ever-complicated lawsuit is expected to go to trial in October.
