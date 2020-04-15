How fortunate I am that you are a part of my daily life. We have a special flow to our class - our read-alouds, our Circle-up conversations, the a-ha teaching moments, the teacher tough-love sometimes, and the hopeful comforts of Room 408. These and more are the moments that I miss, along with the daily greetings, the creative and silly handshakes, and the hugs. I miss you all greatly, but we will get through this tough time together. Even though our in-class setting has changed to virtual, continue to work hard and do your best. You remain a special part of me. Please come back to see me next school year. Stay strong and healthy!

Love and missing you much, Mrs. Seal

