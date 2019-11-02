Where and when to vote
On Tuesday, all polling locations throughout the Commonwealth are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. As long as a voter is in line by 7 p.m., the voter will be able to vote.
The Augusta County voting precincts and polling locations are:
» Beverly Manor district: Jolivue – Victory Worship Center, 200 Hammond Lane, Staunton; Stuarts Draft Elementary – Stuarts Draft Elementary School, 63 School Blvd., Stuarts Draft; Verona – Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.
» Middle River district: Crimora – Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School, 1301 Rockfish Road, Waynesboro; New Hope – New Hope United Methodist Church, 55 Round Hill School Road, Fort Defiance; Weyers Cave – Weyers Cave Community Center, 682 Weyers Cave Road, Weyers Cave.
» North River district: Fort Defiance – Edward G. Clymore Elementary School, 184 Fort Defiance Road, Fort Defiance; North River – North River Elementary School, 3396 Scenic Highway, Mount Solon; Mount Solon – Sangerville-Towers Ruritan Hall, 38 Emmanual Church Road, Mount Solon; Churchville Fire Station – Churchville Fire Station, 3829 Churchville Ave., Churchville.
» Pastures district: Buffalo Gap – Buffalo Gap High School, 1800 Buffalo Gap Highway, Swoope; Churchville Elementary – Churchville Elementary School, 3710 Churchville Ave., Churchville; Craigsville – Craigsville Community Center, 18 Hidy St., Craigsville; Deerfield – Deerfield Fire Station, 2927 Deerfield Valley Road, Deerfield; Cedar Green – Beverley Manor Middle School, 85 Cedar Green Road, Staunton.
» Riverheads district: Greenville – Riverheads High School, 19 Howardsville Road, Staunton; Middlebrook – Middlebrook Fire Station, 54 Cherry Grove Road, Middlebrook; Spottswood – Spottswood Community Center, 797 Spottswood Road, Steeles Tavern; White Hall – White Hall Church of the Brethren, 749 Old White Hill Road, Stuarts Draft.
» South River district: Sherando – Sherando Community Center, 1863 Mt. Torrey Road, Lyndhurst; Ridgeview – Ridgeview Christian School, 124 Ridgeview Drive, Stuarts Draft; Lyndhurst – Wilson Fire Station, 892 Mt. Torrey Road, Lyndhurst.
» Wayne district: Dooms – Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School, 1301 Rockfish Road, Waynesboro; Fishersville – Yancey Fire Station, 2015 Jefferson Highway, Fishersville; Wilson – Valley Vocational Technical Center, 49 Hornet Road, Fishersville.
Voters can check their polling location with your physical residence address by visiting the Department of Elections website at www.elections.virginia.gov. Voters can only vote at the precinct which they are registered.
How to vote
All Virginia voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. Voters who arrive without required photo ID will be required to vote a provisional ballot and have until noon on the Friday after the election to deliver a copy of their ID to their locality's electoral board in order for their provisional ballot to be counted.
Acceptable forms of identification include a Virginia driver's license, a U.S. passport, a Virginia DMV-issued ID, an employer-issued photo ID, student photo ID, other U.S. or Virginia government-issued photo ID including veteran's photo ID, tribal enrollment or other tribal photo ID issued by one of the 11 tribes recognized by the commonwealth, or a Virginia voter photo ID card.
