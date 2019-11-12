Navarre Bartz has won a write-in campaign for an open seat representing Charlottesville on the Thomas Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District, according to the city Registrar’s Office.
Bartz received 94 votes in last week’s election.
Two seats on the board were available. Director Joe Thompson sought a second four-year term, while Director Kim Tingley did not.
The district is a federally-mandated body that provides local administration of conservation programs. It is governed by an elected board of directors.
The Thomas Jefferson District includes Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa and Nelson counties.
Bartz received a bachelor's in ceramic engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology and a masters of engineering from Virginia Tech, according to his LinkedIn page.
Bartz created a website for his write-in campaign advocating for sequestering carbon in topsoil through “appropriate land management practices.” He advocates for de-paving, installing rain gardens and planting native plants in the city.
Jacke Gold was second in write-in votes with 18 followed by Mieke Zykstra with 11.
Bartz’s win will be certified by the Virginia Board of Elections on Nov. 18.
