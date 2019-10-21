PALMYRA — For the second time, House of Delegates incumbent Republican Rob Bell and Democrat Elizabeth Alcorn made their cases to voters at a candidate forum in Fluvanna County.
Del. Bell, R-Albemarle, has represented the 58th District — which covers Greene County and parts of Albemarle, Fluvanna and Rockingham counties — since 2002. Alcorn, a retired dentist and small-business owner from Dyke, is a rare challenger in the consistently red district.
Monday’s forum was hosted by the Fluvanna County Chamber of Commerce and also featured candidates from Virginia’s 65th House District and the 22nd Senate District. The small auditorium housed a few dozen voters whose applause indicated broad political leanings.
During introductions, Bell highlighted his recent work in the General Assembly, which included sponsoring bills that expanded the punishment for those who cause great harm to others while driving under the influence and providing better mental health care for those behind bars.
Alcorn’s introduction focused on her background as a business owner and as a volunteer providing dental care at various free clinics. Alcorn also touched on her platform, which focuses on expanding broadband access and providing more funding to public schools.
Each candidate was asked the same submitted questions, with topics ranging from Fluvanna’s economy to gerrymandering. Candidates were not allotted time to rebut claims made against them by other candidates.
When asked what he had done to help Fluvanna’s economy, Bell said growth in the state overall had benefited the smaller locality.
“There was certainly a time when Fluvanna’s leadership had mixed feelings about economic growth in Fluvanna,” he said. “The current leadership is much more receptive, and I’ll continue to advocate for Fluvanna.”
The bulk of Alcorn’s response focused on providing more state funding to public schools, which she argued could help to offset costs in the county and keep teachers from leaving for localities with higher pay rates.
“There is a lack of state funding for public schools, which is below the 2008 level and this is having a severe impact on the county government,” she said. “Fluvanna and other counties are having to spend more money making up the difference instead of paying the police and firefighters or investing back in the county.”
On the issue of gerrymandering, each candidate was asked whether they would support a state constitutional amendment to have a bipartisan committee draws districts.
Both Bell and Alcorn said they would support such an amendment, which passed the General Assembly last year but must also pass this year in order to be added to the November 2020 ballot as a statewide voter referendum.
Bell said he voted to approve the amendment last year and would do so again.
“If you want to see this on your ballot, it has to happen this year or it will not happen,” he said. “I will vote for it.”
Both candidates talked about the bipartisan support the amendment has received, highlighting the involvement of Virginia 2021, a group dedicated to fighting gerrymandering. Alcorn, however, also accused Bell of supporting districts that benefited Republicans during the 2011 redistricting.
“That is not fair democracy, and so it’s going to take passage of this constitutional amendment to give us the opportunity to have a nonpartisan redistricting committee so that each of us has a fair vote and vote for the people who are right for our communities,” she said.
Later in the forum the issue of school funding was circled back to, with candidates asking whether they support expanding funding.
As a parent of a child who attends a public school in Albemarle County, Bell said he does support prioritizing funding public schools but noted that prioritizing one area detracts from another.
“If we want to make this a budgetary priority, we can, but a priority means you prioritize and that means some of the other things we’ve talked about up here will not receive funding,” he said.
Bell said Albemarle County similarly had made the decision to prioritize teacher pay over buildings, a decision he supported.
Alcorn said she found it offensive that teachers in the commonwealth are paid less than the national average and criticized the General Assembly for not prioritizing education during the last decade.
“I feel like public schools are a foundation of our communities and of our future economy,” she said. “What I’m hearing is that we should have all this money because we’re doing so well in business but we’re also hearing that there is no money for teachers.”
The recent vote to expand Medicaid to more Virginians also was brought up.
During his tenure, Bell said he had repeatedly voted to expand Medicaid, which is part of the reason the state’s budget has increased in the past two decades. However, Bell said he was concerned about the long-term sustainability of the recent expansion, which he voted against.
“I hope I’m wrong, but I think we’re going to realize the model isn’t sustainable,” he said. “I do think there’s going to come a time where making it broadly available is not going to make it available to those who really need it.”
Alcorn viewed Medicaid expansion as bringing federal tax dollars home and investing them in local hospitals and health care. However, she also supports “proactive care,” pointing to increased spending on elderly care.
“This is only going to get worse over the next 10 years,” she said. “We need to get very proactive in providing high-quality care to the elderly to help offset some of these long-term costs.”
All seats in the General Assembly are up for election on Nov. 5.
