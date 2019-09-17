Bellamy Brown has raised more than twice as much money as the five other candidates for Charlottesville City Council combined.
The six candidates for available three seats on the panel submitted campaign finance reports Monday covering contributions between July 1 and Aug. 31.
Incumbent Democrats Mike Signer, Wes Bellamy and Kathy Galvin declined to run for another four-year term.
Brown, John Hall and Paul Long are running without party affiliation and will compete with Democratic nominees Michael Payne, Sena Magill and Lloyd Snook.
Brown received $5,194 in the reporting period, a majority of which came from donations of less than $100. He received 30 such contributions for a total of $2,899.
His biggest donations were $500 each from Julie Harlan, Don Soechting and Jonathan Hill. Hill is the husband of incumbent Democratic Councilor Heather Hill.
He also received $250 from the New Dominion Project political action committee. The organization advocates for Arab Americans in the state and supports candidates who “are committed to protecting civil liberties and constitutional rights of all Americans, including Arab Americans,” according to its website.
Brown spent $2,639, including $500 he used to repay a loan he gave the campaign. His biggest expenditures were $800 to Pete Armetta for campaign management and $750 to Lifeview Marketing for marketing and videography.
Brown has $3,874 remaining in his campaign war chest.
Magill was a distant second in fundraising with $1,715. Her biggest contribution was $500 from Edward Gaynor, a librarian at the University of Virginia. Councilor Hill also donated $225. Magill received 12 small-dollar donations for a total of $510.
She spent $807, mostly through a $674 bill to Local Jurisdiction Consulting. She had $4,244 remaining.
Snook received $550, including $200 from Charles Rotgin, founder of Great Eastern Management Co. He spent $7.90 on fees for ActBlue and has $6,019 remaining.
Payne gathered $185, spent $165 and has $3,319 left.
Hall gave himself a $325 loan, which he spent. He had no remaining funds at the end of the reporting period.
Long reported no funds raised and has $196 remaining.
School Board
Two challengers for four seats on the nonpartisan Charlottesville School Board are raking in money, while three incumbents aren’t raising campaign funds.
The four-year terms of board members Jennifer McKeever, Sherry Kraft and James Bryant expire this year. The seat held by Ned Michie, who was appointed when Amy Laufer resigned, is also up for grabs. Michie is not running for the position.
McKeever, Kraft and Bryant didn’t report any activity.
Lashundra Bryson-Morsberger is being backed by big-time Democratic donor Sonjia Smith, who contributed $1,000 in the reporting period. Smith has not contributed to other School Board candidates, but she also backed Magill earlier this year.
Bryson-Morsberger received a total of $2,400 in the reporting period, including $745 through 14 donations of less than $100 each.
She spent $196.07 and has $2,266 remaining.
Christopher Meyer raised $1,045 in the reporting period almost entirely through small-dollar donations. He received 16 contributions of less than $100, totaling $865.
He spent $976.50, mostly on campaign literature, signs and shirts. Meyer has $688.50 remaining.
The only other elected office in the city available this year is clerk of court. Incumbent Democrat Llezelle Dugger is running unopposed for a second eight-year term. She received and spent no money in the reporting period and has $3,572 remaining.
