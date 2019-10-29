Bellamy Brown has outraised all other Charlottesville City Council candidates since June as donations and spending have vastly declined for the major party candidates.
Six candidates are running for the three seats on the five-member council that are up for grabs in next week’s election.
Brown, an unaffiliated candidate, is running against Democrats Michael Payne, Sena Magill and Lloyd Snook and independents Paul Long and John Hall.
The candidates filed the last round of campaign finance reports before the election this week, covering activity from Oct. 1 to Oct. 24.
Brown raised $13,669 in the final reporting period.
Roughly a third of his money, $5,000, came from the Monticello Business Alliance.
He also received $2,000 from Shelter Political Action Committee and $1,000 from Ludwig Kuttner, the owner of Ix Art Park.
Brown also got a $250 from the PAC of the Women’s March on Washington.
Brown spent $5,769 in the reporting period. His biggest expenses were $3,000 to Lifeview Marketing and $1,156 for yard signs.
Brown has $11,783 remaining leading up to the election.
Snook was a distant second with $4,815.
Kuttner and the Monticello Business Alliance each donated $1,000 to the Snook campaign.
He spent $16,022 in the reporting period, mostly on television ads. His fundraising and spending totals include a $1,665 in-kind contribution from the city Democratic committee.
Snook has $3,988 remaining.
Neither Payne nor Magill had any donations of more than $250.
Payne received $4,217 and spent $3,554.
Magill received $3,565 and spent $6,536. Her spending included $2,563 for mailers and $1,000 on political consulting with Local Jurisdiction Consulting.
Fundraising and spending for Payne and Magill include $2,950 each from in-kind contributions from the city Democratic committee.
Payne has $4,763 remaining and Magill has $4,214.
Long raised $100, spent none and has $296 remaining.
Hall loaned his campaign $40, which he then spent. He has no leftover funds.
Spending and fundraising has significantly dropped for the Democrats since the June primary compared to the three months leading up to it.
Their spending has individually dropped about 50% and fundraising is down about the same amount for Magill and Payne. Snook’s fundraising has fallen 16% compared to the leadup of the primary.
In comparison, Brown’s fundraising is up 335% and spending has increased 228%.
Other Races
Meanwhile, on the Charlottesville School Board, two challengers and three incumbents are seeking four seats.
The four-year terms of board members Jennifer McKeever, Sherry Kraft and James Bryant expire this year. The seat held by Ned Michie, who was appointed when Amy Laufer resigned, is also up for grabs. Michie is not running for the position.
Bryant and Kraft submitted a waiver from finance reports, effectively saying they plan to raise and spend no more than $1,000 over the election cycle.
McKeever raised and spent no money and has $594 remaining.
Challenger Lashundra Bryson-Morsberger received $284, spent $614 and has $1,758 remaining.
The other challenger, Chris Meyer, raised $530, spent $62 and has $956 remaining.
Incumbent Clerk of Court Llezelle Dugger, a Democrat, is seeking a second eight-year term.
She received and spent no money in the reporting period and has $3,572 remaining.
The city also has two elected members of the board of directors of the Thomas Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District.
Director Joseph Thompson didn’t report any activity. The other seat on the conservation district is held by Kim Tingely, who isn’t running for re-election. No one else filed paperwork to run for the seat, so the board will need to appoint a member in the new year.
