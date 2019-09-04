Bellamy Brown touted his “nonpartisan, independent” approach to local government in outlining his campaign platform on Wednesday.
Brown, an independent candidate for the Charlottesville City Council, held a press conference on the Downtown Mall to describe his three-pronged plan.
The 40-year-old former U.S. Marine is among six candidates seeking one of three council seats in the November election. The four-year terms of Councilors Kathy Galvin, Mike Signer and Wes Bellamy expire this year. They are not seeking re-election.
Brown’s platform focuses on restoring integrity and respect in government, making Charlottesville affordable and expanding opportunity.
He kicked off the speech in front of about 25 people by discussing the conduct of elected officials.
“At times recently, City Council conduct has been shameful,” Brown said. “City Council must adhere to governance and fulfill the charge of governing.”
He said the council has been filled with “turmoil, political conflict and dysfunction” over the past several years.
Last month, three councilors were the target of personal attacks after declining to approve a last-minute, $35,000 funding request to bring rapper Wale to Charlottesville for the Made in Charlottesville Reclaim Concert.
Councilors also have traded barbs publicly over several issues, and appropriate conduct has been a topic of discussion at two council retreats in the past year.
“Governance is never disrespectful, foul or [containing] raucous language,” Brown said. “Governance is not open-ended, dragging-on public meetings filled with arguing among each other and our citizens. Nor can governance succeed amid disorder.”
Brown called for more transparency and cited a recent request by Charlottesville City Schools for funding to add teachers for its Quest program. Brown supported the expenditure, but said the initial request came late at night and wasn’t previously on the agenda.
“Civic engagement is a big part here,” he said. “People have to have that information open here.”
Brown also championed a desire for fiscal responsibility.
“A high priority must be the taxpayer,” he said. “City Council should have a constant priority to consider reducing the taxpayers’ tax bill whenever possible.”
Brown said off-budget funding requests should only be approved for emergencies, such as a water main break or other unexpected expense.
“Something that’s just off the cuff, whether it’s a concert or whatever it is, those don’t qualify,” he said.
Brown also discussed a need for affordable housing and workforce development. He said affordable housing cannot be solved by throwing money at the issue.
“While a judicious allocation of supplemental resources is pivotal, money is not the sole answer,” he said. “The city should invite home-building firms and professionals to bring inventive approaches to the challenge.”
Brown championed public, private and nonprofit collaboration for housing investment.
“Right now, I’m watching where there are two sides of the housing issues talking past each other and really not working together,” he said. “We have to work with developers because they build homes. We just have to come together to really be able to solve the core issues, and we can’t do it when we’re siloed and working against each other. … If we come up with the ideas and we just ask them to go and build it, it doesn’t really work that way.”
Brown also said councilors cannot be “championing the idea that business is bad,” and the city needs to increase its economic development efforts. Brown wants the city to attract jobs that allow for upward mobility to help those struggling to make ends meet.
Brown will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot alongside independents Paul Long and John Hall and Democrats Michael Payne, Lloyd Snook and Sena Magill.
