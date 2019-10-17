Candidates for the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and commonwealth’s attorney have raised more than a half-million dollars in the campaign season.
Candidates for the Scottsville, Rivanna and White Hall districts on the board and the commonwealth’s attorney submitted campaign finance reports this week for activity in September.
In total, the six candidates for the three board seats and two candidates for commonwealth’s attorney have raised $520,744.
Of that, $242,705 has been in the supervisors race and $278,039 is in a heated battle for the county’s top prosecutor.
In his quest to unseat Republican Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci, Democrat Jim Hingeley raised more than twice as much as the incumbent in September.
Hingeley raised $39,917 and was boosted by several large donations.
He received $14,000 from big-time Democratic donor Sonjia Smith, who has given a total of $64,000 to his campaign.
The campaign committee of state Sen. R. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, donated $10,300.
Hingeley received $5,100 from the county Democratic committee and $2,500 from Elizabeth Simons of Atherton, California.
Hunter Craig, a Charlottesville investor, contributed $2,000.
Hingeley spent $13,449, mostly to pay his campaign staff. He has $108,640 remaining in campaign coffers.
Tracci raised $17,916 in September. His largest donation was $2,500 from Lori Conklin, a physician with the University of Virginia Health System.
He also received $2,000 from Clara Belle Wheeler, a former vice chair of the Virginia Board of Elections.
Tracci received $1,183 from the county Republican Party.
He also received $1,000 donations from the 5th Congressional District Republican Committee; Dr. Peter Netland, a UVa ophthalmologist; and Dan Richardson of Crozet.
Tracci spent $19,849, including $14,020 for television spots on CBS19 and NBC29. He has $37,099 remaining.
Board of Supervisors
The White Hall District brought in the most money in September, as incumbent Democrat Ann H. Mallek seeks to hold her seat over Republican challenger Steve Harvey.
Mallek raised $39,670 in September, boosted by several large donations.
She received $20,000 from Richard and Cindy Hewitt and $10,000 from Seminole Trail Properties.
Smith contributed $4,000, while the Albemarle County Democratic Committee chipped in $2,000.
Dennis Rooker and Robert Breci contributed $1,000. Mallek also had 15 donations of less than $100 for a total of $1,045.
Mallek spent $23,452 in the reporting period. Most of that money was in a $17,000 expense to Blue Ridge Group for media services.
Mallek has $23,695 remaining in her campaign war chest.
Harvey raised $19,452 in September and also got a few big donations.
Richard Gilliam of Keswick donated $5,000. Harvey also received $5,000 from the Realtors Political Action Committee of Virginia, which donated to the Democratic candidate in the Scottsville District and Democrats in the Charlottesville City Council race.
The Albemarle County Republican Committee contributed $1,433 and Harvey received $1,000 from Anne Spillers of Crozet.
Harvey received 27 small-dollar donations totaling $2,334.
Harvey spent $1,550 in September, mostly on campaign signs. He has $26,713 remaining.
In the Scottsville District, Democrat Donna Price raised about four times more than her Republican opponent, Mike Hallahan.
Price raised $20,450, including $5,000 donations from Sonjia Smith, the Realtors PAC and Seminole Trail Properties.
Price received $2,000 from the county Democratic committee and $1,250 from Hingeley.
Benjamin Brewster donated $1,000 and Price received 17 small-dollar donations for $1,050.
Price spent $6,548, including $5,600 for three expenditures at Lifeview Marketing.
She has $19,059 remaining.
Hallahan raised $5,098. His biggest donation was $500 from a local Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant. He received 27 small-dollar donations totaling $2,130.
Hallahan spent $41,669, but $40,000 of that was a refund to himself of funds that “will not be needed,” his report says. He has $22,219 remaining.
Independent write-in candidate Mike Johnson is making a monetary push against Democrat Bea LaPisto Kirtley in the Rivanna District.
Johnson raised $7,680 in September. Of that, $2,000 was an in-kind contribution from Peter Taylor of Charlottesville and a $1,000 donation from Jennifer Mosman of Richmond.
Johnson received 21 small-dollar donations for $1,830.
He spent $4,898 in the month. His biggest expense was $1,725 for consulting to Rob Schilling, the last Republican member of Charlottesville City Council.
Johnson has $16,058 remaining.
Kirtley raised $5,025 in September, mostly in two large donations. She received $2,500 from Richard Hewitt of Seminole Trail Management LLC and $2,000 from the county Democratic Party.
She spent $73 and has $5,018 remaining.
School Board
Four seats are available on the Albemarle County School Board.
Incumbent Jonno Alcaro, who holds the at-large seat and is the only sitting board member facing a challenger, vastly outraised his opponent, Anne Oliver.
Alcaro received $2,858, almost entirely through 29 small-dollar donations that totaled $2,358. He also received $500 from Camilyn Leone, a Crozet farmer.
Alcaro spent $500 and has $2,357 remaining.
Oliver raised $400 in September, spent $327 and has $72 remaining.
Judy Le outraised her opponent, Juliana Arsali, for the Rivanna District seat. Incumbent Jason Buyaki is not seeking re-election.
Le received $1,325, including $1,000 from the Albemarle County Democrats. She spent $1,083 and has $3,663 remaining.
Arsali received $773, including $250 from Emma Bloomberg, the daughter of billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. She spent $91 and has $1,790 remaining.
Ellen Osborne is running unopposed in the Scottsville District for the seat that will be vacated by Steve Koleszar.
She raised $100, spent $158 and has $299 remaining.
David Oberg is also running unopposed for re-election in the White Hall District. He received $30, spent $15 and has $289 remaining.
Sheriff
Ronnie Roberts, the former police chief of Louisa, is running as an independent and raised slightly more than Democrat Chan Bryant. Bryant, who is currently chief deputy at Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office, however, has far more money available.
Roberts raised $5,925, including $2,500 from P. Wendall of Charlottesville and $1,200 from Cheryl Roberts.
He spent $1,592, which includes $1,410 to Monticello Media to run ads.
Roberts has $8,090 on hand.
Meanwhile, Bryant raised $5,262. She received $2,000 each from the county Democratic committee and Ila Gianny of Ruckersville.
Bryant spent $2,367, including $1,000 to Paul Wright for consulting.
She has $22,086 remaining.
Lonnie Murray and Steven Meeks are running unopposed for re-election to the board of directors of the Thomas Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District. Both reported no campaign finance activity.
