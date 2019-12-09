The incoming Albemarle County commonwealth’s attorney received an injection of funds right before the election.
According to campaign finance reports made public last week, Democrat Jim Hingeley, a University of Virginia adjunct professor and former public defender, received $53,525 in contributions between Oct. 25 and Nov. 28.
Hingeley defeated incumbent Republican Robert Tracci in the November election.
Hingeley received an additional $50,000 from Sonjia Smith in early November. Smith donated a total of $114,000 to Hingeley this election cycle.
Tracci raised $7,530.76 this filing period, which was an in-kind contribution from the Republican Party of Virginia for a direct mailer. He spent $66,916.49, mostly on radio, mailing and TV services. He also loaned himself $18,000.
Hingeley spent $117,234.42, including $39,345 on print mailings, $10,240 on consultants and $50,750 on a variety of advertising.
Tracci raised $147,146.95 this election cycle and spent $144,369.84. He has $2,777.11 remaining.
Hingeley raised $273,547.12 this election cycle and spent $271,919.53. He has a balance of $1,627.59.
City Council
The Democratic ticket for Charlottesville City Council — Sena Magill, Michael Payne and Lloyd Snook — won the three open seats in November.
Independents Bellamy Brown, Paul Long and John Hall also were on the ballot.
Magill raised $2,226.66, including $1,000 from the Carpenters Legislative Program PAC in mostly in-kind contributions and an in-kind contribution of $666.66 from the Charlottesville Democratic Committee for TV ads.
She spent $4,229.86, including $2,100 on a donation to the Charlottesville Democrats. She received $41,241.36 this election cycle and spent $38,979.67. She has a balance of $2,261.69.
Democrat Michael Payne received $2,378.67 this reporting period, including $200 each from Justin Reid and Roberta Williamson and and an in-kind contribution of $666.67 from the Charlottesville Democratic Committee for TV ads.
Payne spent $6,354.45, including $4,00 on a TV spot. He received $31,913.16 this election cycle and spent $31,125.10, leaving him with a balance of $788.06.
Snook received $1,766.67 in contributions, including $1,000 from the Carpenters Legislative Program PAC and an in-kind contribution of $666.67 from the Charlottesville Democratic Committee for TV ads. He repaid a $500 loan to himself. He spent $670.62, including $3.95 on an ActBlue fee.
He received $70,136.40 this election cycle and spent $65,551.71. He has a balance of $4,584.69.
Brown received $5,100 in contributions this reporting period, including $2,500 from Seminole Trail Properties LLC and $1,000 from MODC LLC. He spent $15,852.49, including $7,653 on advertising and marketing.
He received $35,841.02 this election cycle and spent $34,809.93, leaving him with a balance of $1,031.09.
Reports for Long and Hall were not available by press time.
Charlottesville School Board
Board Chairwoman Jennifer McKeever was members Sherry Kraft and James Bryant all were re-elected. Joining them on the board will be Lashundra Bryson Morsberger.
McKeever received no contributions and spent no money this filing period. She spent $2,327 this election cycle and raised $2,921.86. She has a balance of $594.86.
Bryson Morsberger received $95 this filing period and spent $1,454.17, including $715 on advertisements. She received $3,745.55 this election cycle and spent $3,610.24, leaving her with a balance of $135.31.
Bryant and Kraft did not filed online reports.
Candidate Christopher Meyer received $184 this filing period and spent $639.46, including about $290 on Facebook ads. He received $2,559 this election cycle and spent $2,287.53. He has a balance of $271.47.
Charlottesville Clerk of Circuit Court Llezelle Dugger, a Democrat who ran unopposed for re-election, did not file a report this filing period.
Board of Supervisors
Democrats won the Scottsville, White Hall and Rivanna District seats on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors in November.
Democrat Bea LaPisto Kirtley, who won the Rivanna seat , received $1,379.99 this filing period, including $1,000 from the Albemarle Democratic Committee. She spent $5,510.91 on postcards, TV spots and palm cards.
LaPisto Kirtley received $23,479.02 this election cycle and spent $23,359.82, leaving her campaign with $119.20.
Mike Johnson, an unsuccessful write-in candidate for the Rivanna seat, received $20,284.44 this reporting period, including $5,000 each from Richard Gilliam of Keswick and K350 LLC and $2,000 each from Monticello Business Alliance and Keswick Vineyards owner Al Schornberg.
He spent $26,833.48, including about $10,900 to Art of Message for a media buy and production expenses, $4,900 on radio ads and $1,455 to radio host Rob Schilling for consulting.
Johnson received $98,359.44 this election cycle and spent $97,337.86. He has $1,021.58 remaining.
Democrat Donna Price, who won the Scottsville District race, received $1,125 this filing period, including $1,000 from the Monticello Business Alliance. She spent $1,731.79 on local media advertisements and digital marketing, among other things.
This election cycle, she received $38,240.22 and spent $37,527.69. Her campaign has $712.53 remaining.
Republican Mike Hallahan received $17,026.28 this filing period, including $5,000 from K350 LLC and about $9,300 in in-kind contributions from the Republican Party of Virginia for direct mailings. He spent $23,814.70, including a $10,000 loan repayment to himself.
Hallahan received $93,869.72 this election cycle and spent $92,261.99. He has a balance of $1,607.73.
Incumbent Ann H. Mallek, who won the White Hall District race, received $12,225 this filing period, including $1,500 from the Albemarle County Democratic Committee, $2,250 from Molly Hardie and $1,250 from Robert Hardie. She also received an in-kind contribution of $6,000 for media consulting from the Blue Ridge Group.
She spent $12,225, including $7,146 for media services from the Blue Ridge Group.
Mallek received $72,014.89 this election cycle and spent $68,397.89, leaving her with $6,769.81.
Republican Steve Harvey received $8,024 this filing period, including $5,000 from K350 LLC. He spent $11,977.09, including $5,055 on media services from The Yummy Potato LLC and $4,150 for mailers.
This election cycle, he received $48,178.43, spent $47,696.02 and has $482.41 remaining.
Sheriff
Democrat Chan Bryant, who was elected Albemarle sheriff in November, received $200 this filing period, as well as a loan of $8,026.03 from Bryant Electric LLC.
She spent $16,685.17, including $11,031.24 on mailings.
This election cycle, she received $55,923.88 and spent $50,662.97. She has $5,260.91 remaining.
Independent Ronnie Roberts received $4,700 this filing period, including $1,000 each from Alan Dillard and S. Estes, and also loaned himself $6,000. He spent $14,759.35, including $5,789 on mailers.
This election cycle, he received $42,835.17, spent $35,114.26 and has a balance of $7,720.91.
Albemarle School Board
Albemarle County School Board Chairman Jonno Alcaro will serve a second term as the board’s at-large representative.
In the Rivanna District, Judy Le won a first term. She and Ellen Moore Osborne, in the Scottsville District, are replacing two longtime board members who did not seek re-election.
David Oberg ran unopposed for a second term representing the White Hall District.
Alcaro received no additional contributions this filing period and gave partial contribution refunds to more than 30 donors totaling $2,046.72.
He raised $3,108 this election cycle and has no remaining balance.
Anne Oliver, who lost to Alcaro, received no contributions this filing period and spent no money.
She raised $400 this election cycle and spent $327.18. She has a balance of $72.82.
Le received $650 this filing period and spent $1,798.07. She raised $7,310 this election cycle and spent it all.
Arsali raised $200 this filing period and spent $4,849.54. She raised $7,552.86 this election cycle and spent $7,140.66. She has $412.20 remaining.
Osborne received no money this filing period, and spent $48.61 and repaid herself a $200 loan. She raised $1,360 this election cycle and spent it all.
Oberg received no contributions this filing period and spent $15.
This election cycle, he raised $1,233 and spent $974 He has a balance of $259.
