About 80 people got one last look at the candidates for Charlottesville City Council on Wednesday.
Five of the six candidates met in front of about 100 people at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center in a final forum with less than a week to go before the election.
Democrats Lloyd Snook, Michael Payne, Sena Magill and independents Bellamy Brown, Paul Long and John Hall will face off in Tuesday’s election. Each is seeking a four-year term.
Hall was absent from the forum.
The event was hosted by the Charlottesville Albemarle Affordable Housing Coalition and the Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition.
Each candidate said they would vote to sustain or increase the $10 million allocation for affordable housing that the city included in its budget this year.
However, they differed on a willingness to raise taxes to find funding.
Brown said he doesn’t want to raise property taxes, while Snook didn’t want to make a commitment without seeing next year’s budget.
“If we’re talking about making things affordable, I think if we’re raising taxes … we’re not really accomplishing what our underlying goal is,” he said.
Magill said she would support it as a last resort if revenue couldn’t be found in other ways.
Long and Payne were in favor of increasing taxes.
Long wasn’t sure what taxes he’d raise. He said the University of Virginia contributes to the lack of affordable units in the city and should pay $20 million a year for six years into the city’s Affordable Housing Fund.
Payne said that he’d push for the General Assembly to revise the rules for taxes at the local level.
The candidates were also asked targeted questions about stances they’ve made over the campaign. Previous comments from Snook and Brown have taken more heat than other candidates.
Earlier this month, Brown said that public housing “continues the cycle of poverty.”
He said that the issue isn’t public housing itself, but a lack of economic opportunities within the city keeps people in those units.
“If someone can convince me that someone [in public housing] can move up the economic ladder, out of the cycle of poverty, then I’m all for it,” he said. “We don’t have the jobs here, we don’t have the opportunities for people to move out of those situations.”
Snook has also caught flak for saying the city needs to treat affordable housing needs as a regional problem. He has said that Charlottesville Area Transit buses should travel to affordable units in Albemarle County and other areas.
“Right now, what passess for affordable housing in the Charlottesville Metropolitan Area is in Louisa. It’s in Waynesboro,” he said. “It’s not a question of busing poor people out to the county, it’s finding a place for buses to go where poor people live.”
An audience question for Magill focused on where to find revenue for affordable housing. She mentioned the budgets of the city police and fire departments and Parks and Recreation. While not specifically advocating for those budgets to be reduced, she said they need to be examined.
“We need to make sure that these are areas we are getting the best bang for our buck,” she said.
While the forum focused mainly on affordable housing, the candidates were asked about other issues.
One such question was the proposed massive consolidation of city and school administrative offices in a new complex. The city published and then canceled a request for proposals for a firm to design the building earlier this month.
All five candidates said the city should not undertake the project and the city has other, more important needs.
