The six candidates for Charlottesville City Council faced off once again Thursday as Election Day draws closer.
Democrats Lloyd Snook, Michael Payne and Sena Magill and independents Bellamy Brown, Paul Long and John Hall will run against each other in the Nov. 5 election.
The candidates met at Johnson Elementary School at a forum hosted by the Johnson Village and Fry’s Spring neighborhood associations.
The candidates discussed several issues familiar from a forum last week, including climate change, equity and affordable housing. Many answers were likewise similar.
Throughout the forum, the Democratic candidates made sure to emphasize where they overlap on certain issues and that they are already collaborating on solutions.
A moderator asked candidates questions about affordable housing and how to mitigate the impact of high-density projects on neighborhoods.
Magill, Snook and Payne said the city needs to hire a long-range planner.
Funding for that position was included in this year's city budget, but hiring has been put on hold as City Manager Tarron Richardson evaluates the city’s inner workings.
“This is too important to put on somebody who is going to be in an office for only four years,” Magill said. “While we will be approving these things, we need to have somebody who went to school for this.”
Brown said that hiring someone is important, but the community can’t wait for that.
“Part of what I’m hearing from the collaborative ticket is we should wait,” he said. “Yes, there is the objective factor of getting professionals in place, but in the same token the council is sat there to have [an idea] of what the community wants.”
Hall took the opportunity to instead discuss climate change and a need for more fuel-efficient cars.
The candidates were asked to give one initiative that the city could partner with the University of Virginia for the community’s benefit and to create a trail system.
Snook said UVa should be a partner on both affordable housing and improving public transportation.
Long advocated several times for a Regional Transit Authority. The General Assembly has approved the framework for such a body, but has not approved taxing authority to fund it.
Payne said the city's Comprehensive Plan would help to improve walkability and that he also supports a transit authority. He said UVa should be pressured to invest in affordable housing, but didn’t say how the city could do that.
Magill emphasized the existing Regional Transit Partnership and a need to encourage UVa students to become a part of the community.
Hall spoke about partnering with Dominion Energy to bury power lines and widen sidewalks.
Brown said UVa has a “substantial appetite” for investing in the city and a new council with a “collaborative mindset” is needed to work with the school.
On the topic of equity, Brown and Magill said the city needs to increase services for low-income residents and enhance job opportunities and training.
Payne said the events of 2017 highlighted issues such as affordable housing and income inequality.
The council, he said, should make noticeable improvements to people’s lives.
All of the candidates, at various points, discussed a need for mutual respect between elected officials.
Councilors in the past few years have publicly and privately butted heads and verbally attacked each other at meetings or online.
As he did at a forum last week, Snook highlighted the council’s December retreat in which councilors spent an all-day session airing dirty laundry.
He said the council has a “toxic relationship” and that a “changing of the guard” will allow a new council to provide an example of model behavior of collaboration for the community.
Long criticized, as he has several times, former Mayor Mike Signer’s conduct in controlling meetings in 2017.
Long also discussed Mayor Nikuyah Walker’s recent Facebook comment to Brown, in which she called him “the worst kind of toxic shit." Long said such language was “inappropriate.”
“When I was growing up, I would have gotten slapped by mother for using those types of words,” he said. “It’s inappropriate for public officials to use that type of language.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.