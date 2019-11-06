John Hall, a former independent candidate for Charlottesville City Council, was arrested on Election Day for a bond violation after threatening and swearing at election officials at city polling places, according to court documents.
Hall finished last in Tuesday’s election with 837 votes, according to unofficial tallies from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Hall appeared at an unspecified polling place and used profanity and threatened election officials who were “placed in fear by his erratic behavior,” according to the documents.
Hall was confronted and asked to leave but continued to use profanity before leaving.
A few hours later at about 3 p.m., it was reported that he was at another polling place, yelling and ripping down campaign signs and throwing them on the ground, records state.
Hall was out on bond after being arrested on Oct. 26 for trespassing at Citizen Burger Bar, according to court documents.
He had tried to take a chair from the restaurant’s patio and employees confronted Hall and asked him to leave. He became aggressive and police were called, according to court documents.
He was released on Oct. 28 on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond and ordered not to return to Citizen Burger, report daily to the Offender Aid and Restoration program and stay on good behavior.
Hall had already been on the court’s radar for a trespassing charge from Aug. 2 at The Haven.
According to court documents, he showed up at The Haven despite being previously barred. An officer asked him to leave and Hall argued. He was then arrested.
Hall appeared in Charlottesville General District Court on Wednesday. He has another hearing on the two trespassing charges and bond violation on Friday.
He is being held without bond.
