The candidates for Charlottesville City Council will discuss local housing issues at a forum next week.

Democrats Lloyd Snook, Michael Payne, Sena Magill and independents Bellamy Brown, Paul Long and John Hall are seeking three seats in the November election.

The forum will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 223 4th St. NW., in Charlottesville.

