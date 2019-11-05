Updated at 9:41 p.m.
The Democratic ticket for Charlottesville City Council held out an insurgent independent to secure the three open seats on the panel in Tuesday’s election.
Sena Magill, Michael Payne and Lloyd Snook were the top three vote-getters, according to unofficial results from the Charlottesville Registrar's Office.
Magill received the most votes with 7,913, followed by Snook with 7,550 and Payne with 7,343.
Magill said it’s “surreal” that the election is over and she secured a seat. She wasn’t focusing on who had the most votes.
“I wasn’t thinking about numbers,” she said Tuesday night at a gathering of Democrats at Three Notch'd Brewing. “I had no idea how this election was going to go.”
Payne said it’s “a great night for progressives.”
Unaffiliated candidate Bellamy Brown placed fourth with 5,291 votes.
Brown said he plans to run again when two seats are available in the 2021 election.
“We will still hold our government accountable,” he told supporters gathered at Kardinal Hall. “This does not mean the race is over. We can continue to advocate and continue to call out B.S. when it takes place.”
Further back were independents Paul Long with 1,136 votes and John Hall with 778. There were 216 write-in votes.
Long said he plans to “hold them to task” on improving public transportation. This was the second-highest vote total for Long in his four appearances on the ballot for the City Council.
“I think what that shows is that, even though I didn’t receive a majority, there’s a very vocal minority that cares a lot about the issues I’ve been raising,” he said.
Hall, who could not be reached for comment, was taken into custody Tuesday by Charlottesville police on a bond violation charge, according to city Commonwealth's Attorney Joe Platania. Hall currently faces two charges of trespassing in the city.
On Tuesday, city residents could cast a ballot for as many as three candidates, but could vote for fewer. It’s unclear how many total ballots were cast, but 5,446 did not include votes for three candidates, according to the registrar’s office.
Magill was the top vote-getter in six out of nine precincts. Snook led in three and Payne, who won seven out of nine in the Democratic primary, led in none.
Snook said he’s “eager” to start working with his fellow councilors. He said the joint campaign the Democrats ran puts them in a position to hit the ground running.
“We actually enjoy each other’s company and hope that will carry over into our relationship with Nikuyah Walker and Heather Hill,” he said.
Magill added that, “We all have ideas about where we want to be, and now we have to get the details of how we get there.”
For all of the blather of racially progressive lifting up and promoting black males, it will only elect them if they toe the line of the Democrat Party. Democrats ultimately run what's been called the "plantation mentality" of the city. First, C'ville wouldn't elect Kenny Jackson, now it refused to elect Bellamy Brown. So, future candidates of color take note: only those who think one way need apply.
