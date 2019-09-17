A write-in candidate and Republican hopeful for the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors have outraised their Democratic opponents over the past two months.
Candidates for Albemarle County offices filed campaign finance reports on Monday for activity covering July 1 to Aug. 31.
Mike Johnson, who recently announced his write-in campaign for the Rivanna District seat, raised $17,000, although most of it came from two donors.
He received $10,000 from Richard Gilliam of Keswick and $5,000 from Broomfield Inc. He also loaned his campaign $2,000.
Johnson spent $3,722 and has $13,277 remaining.
Democrat Bea LaPisto Kirtley didn’t raise or spend any money and has $66 left.
Supervisor Norman Dill is not seeking re-election to the Rivanna seat.
In the Scottsville District, Republican Mike Hallahan led the way in fundraising in the race to succeed Supervisor Rick Randolph.
Hallahan raised $5,773 in the reporting period. The Albemarle County Republican Party contributed $1,433, and the 5th Congressional District Republican Committee donated $500.
Hallahan spent $1,261 and has $58,761 remaining.
Democrat Donna Price raised $1,645. She didn't receive any large donations.
Incumbent Supervisors Diantha McKeel and Liz Palmer donated $300 and $100 to her, respectively.
Price spent $1,561 and has $5,157 remaining.
Democratic Supervisor Ann H. Mallek bucked the trend by outraising her Republican challenger in the White Hall District.
Mallek raised $14,539 in the reporting period. She received $1,000 each from Barbara Fried of The Fried Companies Inc. of Crozet, Mary and Richard Hewitt and bigtime Democratic donor Sonjia Smith.
Mallek spent $1,506 and has $16,477 remaining.
Mallek’s Republican challenger, Steve Harvey, raised $9,477. His biggest donation was $1,933 from Kathleen Rash of Crozet.
He spent $3,001 and has $8,811 remaining.
School Board
Four seats are up for grabs on the nonpartisan Albemarle County School Board.
Judy Le has a slight edge in funds for the Rivanna District seat being vacated by Jason Buyaki.
Le raised $3,050 in the reporting period, mostly from a $2,500 donation by Smith.
She spent $633 and has $3,421 remaining.
Juliana Ko Arsali, who is also running for the seat, raised $2,544 over the reporting period.
She received $1,000 each from the Leadership for Educational Equity organization and Arthur Rock of San Francisco.
Arsali spent $1,455 and has $1,108 remaining.
Ellen Osborne is running unopposed for the Scottsville District seat; incumbent Steve Koleszar isn't seeking reelection.
Osborne received $35, spent $161 and has $358 remaining.
David Oberg is running unopposed for re-election in the White Hall District. He received no contributions, spent $30 and has $358 remaining.
Jonno Alcaro, who is seeking reelection to the at-large seat, raised $2,858, mainly from 29 small-dollar donations. He also received $500 from Camilyn Leone of Crozet.
Alcaro spent $500 and has $2,357 remaining.
No reports were available Tuesday for Anne Oliver, who is also running for the seat.
Commonwealth’s attorney
Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci, a Republican, vastly outraised his Democratic challenger in the reporting period.
Tracci reported $32,260 in donations. His biggest contribution was $10,000 from Richard Gilliam of Cumberland Resources, a coal mining company.
He also received $5,000 each from Seminole Trail Properties and Ted Weschler, a financial adviser with Berkshire Hathaway. The massive company is the parent group of BH Media, which owns The Daily Progress.
Tracci spent $18,830 and has $39,032 remaining.
Democrat Jim Hingeley raised $5,081 in the reporting period. He received $1,000 each from Fried and David Cowles, vice president of Benemax, a Massachusetts insurance company.
Hingeley spent $35,018 and has $82,172 remaining.
Sheriff
Democrat Chan Bryant has a substantial fundraising lead in the race for sheriff. Bryant and former Louisa Police Chief Ronnie Roberts are running to succeed longtime Sheriff Chip Harding.
Bryant raised $18,382 in the reporting cycle.
She received three $5,000 contributions, one each from Parke Capshaw of Greenwood, Daley Craig of Crozet and Mark Helprin of Earlysville. Richard Hewitt also contributed $2,500.
Bryant spent $7,155 and has $19,461 remaining.
Roberts, who is running without party affiliation, raised $6,138. His biggest donation was $1,000 from the Carter Cromwell law firm.
Roberts spent $5,528 and has $3,757 remaining.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.