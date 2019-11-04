It’s finally Election Day in Central Virginia.
Tuesday brings a crowded slate of candidates in local and state races.
The weather forecast calls for highs in the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies. Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., though anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a vote.
Charlottesville Area Transit will waive fees for the day, though turnout typically isn’t high in years with no major statewide or federal races on the ballot.
Students in Albemarle County Public Schools and Charlottesville City Schools will have the day off, though the day is reserved for parent-teacher conferences in Albemarle and a teacher workday in the city.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voter will need to bring a photo ID.
Anyone not already registered won't be able to vote.
Charlottesville
Six candidates will be fighting for three seats on the City Council.
Democrats Michael Payne, Lloyd Snook and Sena Magill will appear alongside unaffiliated candidates Bellamy Brown, Paul Long and John Hall.
Five candidates are seeking one of four open seats on the nonpartisan Charlottesville School Board.
Incumbents Jennifer McKeever, Sherry Kraft and James Bryant and newcomers Lashundra Bryson Morsberger and Chris Meyer will appear on the ballot.
Llezelle Dugger is unopposed for a second eight-year term as clerk of Charlottesville Circuit Court.
Only one candidate will appear on the ballot for the nonpartisan board of the Thomas Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District, although two seats are open. Joe Thompson is seeking a second four-year term.
Unless there is a write-in winner willing to serve, the board will appoint someone to fill the second seat.
Albemarle County
Three seats on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and four on the county School Board are up for grabs.
Democratic Supervisor Ann H. Mallek is seeking re-election and is facing Republican Steve Harvey to represent western Albemarle’s White Hall District.
School Board member David Oberg is unopposed in his re-election bid for the White Hall District seat.
In southern Albemarle, Democrat Donna Price and Republican Mike Hallahan will face off for the Scottsville District seat on the Board of Supervisors.
Ellen Osborne is running unopposed for the district’s seat on the School Board.
In northwest Albemarle, Democrat Bea LaPisto Kirtley will appear alone on the ballot for the Rivanna District supervisor seat. However, Mike Johnson is running a write-in campaign for the seat.
Juliana Arsali and Judy Le are facing off for the Rivanna seat on the School Board.
Several races will appear on all ballots for Albemarle voters.
School Board member Jonno Alcaro is being challenged by Anne Oliver for the board’s at-large seat.
Republican Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci is being challenged by Democrat Jim Hingeley.
Ronnie Roberts, an independent, and Democrat Chan Bryant are running for county sheriff.
The county also has two representatives on the nonpartisan board of directors for the Thomas Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District. Steven Meeks and Lonnie Murray are seeking re-election.
House of Delegates
Most area seats in Virginia's House of Delegates will be contested.
Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, is seeking another term in the 58th District, which covers all of Greene County and parts of Albemarle, Rockingham and Fluvanna counties.
He is being challenged by Democrat Elizabeth Alcorn.
Three candidates are running in the 25th District, which covers southwestern Albemarle County and parts of Augusta and Rockingham counties.
Republican Chris Runion is running against Democrat Jennifer Kitchen and independent Janice Allen.
Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, is being challenged by Democrat Tim Hickey in the 59th District. The seat represents all of Appomattox and Buckingham counties, southern and southeastern Albemarle and parts of Campbell and Nelson counties.
In the 30th District, Democrat Ann Ridgeway is technically running unopposed for the seat held by Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper. Freitas didn’t make the ballot because he filed paperwork late and is running a write-in campaign.
The district covers Madison and Orange counties and part of Culpeper County.
In the 56th District, Del. John McGuire, R-Louisa, is being challenged by Democrat Juanita Jo Matkins. The district represents Louisa County and parts of Goochland, Henrico and Spotsylvania counties.
Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, will face Democrat Mike Asip in the 65th District, covering Powhatan County and parts of Fluvanna, Goochland and Chesterfield counties.
Two new faces are seeking the 20th District seat: Republican John Avoli and Democrat Jennifer Lewis. The district covers Waynesboro, Staunton and parts of Nelson County.
Democrat Sally Hudson will appear on the ballot unopposed for the 57th District seat. The district covers the city of Charlottesville and parts of Albemarle County.
Senate
The area’s four state senators are each facing a challenger.
Sen. R. Creigh Deeds, the area’s only Democratic senator, is facing independent Elliott Harding in the 25th District. The seat covers most of Albemarle County, all of Charlottesville, Buena Vista, Covington and Lexington, and all of Alleghany, Bath, Nelson, Highland and Rockbridge counties.
Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, is challenged by Democrat Dakota Claytor for the 22nd District seat. The district covers all of Fluvanna, Goochland, Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Cumberland and Prince Edward counties and parts of Louisa County and Lynchburg.
In the 17th District, Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, is facing Democrat Amy Laufer. The seat covers the northwestern corner of Albemarle County, all of Fredericksburg and Orange County and parts of Louisa, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties.
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, is facing Democrat Annette Hyde in the 24th District, which covers all of Madison, Greene, and Augusta counties, Staunton, Waynesboro and parts of Rockingham and Culpeper counties.
Municipal elections also will be held in Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties.
