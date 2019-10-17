The amount of money flowing into this year’s Charlottesville City Council election has already vastly surpassed the total amount candidates raised in 2017.
Candidates submitted campaign finance reports this week for activity in September.
Through the end of September, the six general election candidates and two unsuccessful Democratic primary contenders raised $166,711. In all of the 2017 race, seven candidates raised $137,595.
Democrats Lloyd Snook, Sena Magill and Michael Payne are competing with independents Bellamy Brown, Paul Long and John Hall for three seats on the five-member City Council in the November election.
Boosted by two big-time donations, Snook led the way in fundraising for September with $9,795.
He received $5,000 from Richard Hewitt of Albemarle County and $2,500 from the Realtors Political Action Committee of Virginia.
Former Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Denise Lunsford contributed $250.
Snook spent $618, which mostly covers an in-kind donation from the city Democratic committee.
He has $15,196 remaining in campaign funds.
Brown was second in fundraising with $6,131, but was the top spender, doling out $6,131 in the month.
Brown received two $1,000 donations, one from Ludwig Kuttner, owner of the IX Art Park, and another from Union Station Partners LLC, which owns the Charlottesville Amtrak station. He also received $250 from Joan Fenton, chairwoman of the Downtown Business Association.
Brown also received the highest amount of funds from small-dollar donations. He got 17 donations in amounts less than $100 apiece for a total of $1,294.
Brown’s biggest expenditure was $2,000 to Lifeview Marketing. His other expenditures paid his campaign manager and purchased signs and shirts.
Payne was third in fundraising with $3,826. He received $1,000 across two donations from former Councilor Dede Smith.
He also received $100 from local civil rights pioneer Eugene Williams and $50 from Jim Hingeley, the Democratic candidate for Albemarle County commonwealth’s attorney.
Payne received the largest number of small-dollar donations. Thirty-eight contributions totaled $881.
He spent $3,045, of which $400 was to repay a loan to himself.
He also spent $1,594 on yard signs at Gibson Print of Fairfax County.
Payne has $4,101 remaining in funds.
Magill was fourth with $3,460 received in September. Most of that came from a $2,500 donation from the Realtors PAC.
She spent $518, which was almost entirely an in-kind donation from the city Democratic committee.
Magill has $7,186 remaining.
Long received and spent no money in the most recent reporting period and has $196 remaining.
Hall reported no activity and no remaining funds.
School Board
Two challengers for four open seats on the Charlottesville School Board are outraising three incumbents, who appear to be pooling resources.
Board members Jennifer McKeever, Sherry Kraft and James Bryant are up for re-election. The seat held by Ned Michie, who was appointed when Amy Laufer resigned, is also up for grabs. Michie is not running for the position.
Challenger Lashundra Bryson-Morsberger received $663, spent $841 and has $2,088 remaining. The other challenger, Chris Meyer, raised $530, spent $62 and has $956 remaining.
Bryant and Kraft submitted a waiver from finance reports, effectively saying they plan to raise and spend no more than $1,000 over the election cycle.
However, they both donated $328 to McKeever, who received a total of $856 in September. Throughout the city, yard signs for the School Board race contain the names of the three incumbents.
McKeever spent $549 and has $594 remaining.
Clerk, Soil and Water
The only other elected offices in the city are clerk of court and two seats on the board of directors of the Thomas Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District.
Incumbent Clerk Llezelle Dugger, a Democrat who is unopposed, is seeking a second eight-year term.
She received and spent no money in the reporting period and has $3,572 remaining.
Director Joseph Thompson didn’t report any activity. The other seat on the conservation district is held by Kim Tingely, who isn’t running for re-election. No one else filed paperwork to run for the seat, so the board will need to appoint a member in the new year.
The next reporting period covers activity from Oct. 1 to Oct. 24 and reports are due Oct. 28.
Local and state elections will occur Nov. 5.
