This story has been updated.
Elliott Harding, an independent candidate for the 25th District seat in the Virginia Senate, apologized Tuesday for removing his opponent's campaign flyers during weekend canvassing.
Harding is challenging Virginia Sen. R. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, in next week’s election.
A video circulated over the weekend of Harding approaching a home in Crozet and removing a flyer from the door.
It’s unclear from the video what candidate the flyer supported. In a Facebook post, Harding said he replaced outdated material from his campaign throughout the day but also removed some of Deeds’ flyers. He wasn’t sure which happened in the video.
Harding wrote that “Frustration set in” after he saw some of his campaign signs destroyed during the day.
“I was wrong & I apologize to my opponent and the volunteer who placed those pieces,” he wrote.
Cassie Ardern, Deeds’ campaign manager, said in a statement said the campaign was “disappointed” by the video, but “not surprised.”
“Our opponent’s campaign has been grounded in dishonesty from its inception while capitalizing on personal, cruel attacks,” she said.
Harding's campaign later released a statement on Tuesday saying "This campaign has never been personal, nor has it needed to be."
