Incumbents prevailed in local school board elections Tuesday as some new faces joined both boards.
Albemarle County School Board Chairman Jonno Alcaro will serve a second term as the board’s at-large representative.
In the Rivanna District, Judy Le won a first term. She and Ellen Moore Osborne in the Scottsville District are replacing two longtime board members who did not seek re-election.
In Charlottesville, board Chairwoman Jennifer McKeever was elected to a third term, and Sherry Kraft and James Bryant were elected. Joining them on the board will be Lashundra Bryson Morsberger. McKeever was the top vote-getter, followed by Morsberger.
Five candidates were running for four seats on Charlottesville's board. Chris Meyer placed last.
Morsberger will fill the seat vacated by Amy Laufer. Longtime board member Ned Michie was appointed in February to fill her seat for the rest of this calendar year; he chose not to run this cycle.
Kraft will serve a second term, while Bryant will now serve his first full-term after he was appointed in 2018 and won a special election last November.
The four board members will play a key role over their next terms in driving the direction of several efforts to improve equity in the school system and to reconfigure the middle schools.
School boards in Virginia are nonpartisan and members serve four-year terms.
A majority of Albemarle County School Board seats were on the ballot this year. Two of the four were not contested.
New board members will be overseeing the planning and construction of a $27 million high school center and monitoring ongoing efforts aimed at narrowing achievement and opportunity gaps in the county schools.
Le faced off against former teacher Juliana Ko Arsali for the Rivanna District and won with nearly 60% of the votes as of 9 p.m. and every precinct; however, county election officials stressed the vote counts Tuesday were not official.
Jason Buyaki has represented the Rivanna District since 2011.
Le has said she wants to concentrate on tackling achievement gaps, expanding access to the division’s afterschool program and recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers.
She is the managing editor of the University of Virginia’s alumni magazine and has a son at Hollymead Elementary.
Alcaro received 57% of the votes over challenger Anne Elizabeth Oliver.
He has cited hiring county schools Superintendent Matt Haas and passing the anti-racism policy as highlights of his first term. Looking ahead, he wants to step up his lobbying efforts with state lawmakers for more education funding, as well as tackle more school construction projects.
Osborne will represent the Scottsville District on the School Board, a seat that has been held by Steve Koleszar since 1995.
David Oberg ran unopposed for a second term representing the White Hall District.
