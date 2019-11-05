Democrats will represent the Scottsville, White Hall and Rivanna districts on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.
Attorney and retired U.S. Navy Capt. Donna Price, a Democrat, received 3,013 votes in the Scottsville District race, while Republican Mike Hallahan, a defense attorney garnered 2,427 votes.
Price, the first openly transgender candidate to serve on the board, said she was excited and relieved.
“I’m mostly proud of the positive campaign that we ran,” she said. “There was no negativity, it was all about building consensus, coming together. I’m going to follow up on my promise, and the first thing I’m going to do is reach out to the Republican leadership and say, ‘Let’s sit down and talk.’”
Hallahan, who did not return a phone call by deadline, thanked supporters on his Facebook page.
“My main concern in running was to put a leash on the spending of county government and stop the continued tax increases, and now I know that a majority of the people that are paying those taxes obviously don't mind doing it,” he wrote.
In the White Hall District, incumbent Democrat Ann H. Mallek, a part-time teacher and farmer, won with 4,379 votes, while Republican Steve Harvey, outreach director for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, received 3,335 votes.
Mallek, who has been on the board since 2008, said she felt exhilarated, described the day as “wonderful” and said she had been at the polls since 5 a.m.
“I received so much support, and from people I never expected, so that’s been great,” she said. “People said, ‘You’re everywhere, continue to be everywhere, because that’s what we need,’ so I’m going to do that. There’s lots of work to do.”
Harvey did not return calls by press time.
Democrat Bea LaPisto Kirtley won the Rivanna District supervisor seat with 4,410 votes. It is unclear how many votes Mike Johnson, who ran a write-in campaign for the seat, received, but 2,271 votes were cast for a write-in candidate in the race.
County Registrar Jake Washburne said the Electoral Board will not review each write-in vote until Wednesday afternoon.
LaPisto Kirtley said she is looking forward to working with all of the residents of Albemarle and the other board members.
“I think the people of Albemarle have shown that you can’t buy an election,” she said, referring to Johnson out-raising her in campaign contributions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.