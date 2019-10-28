Every seat in Virginia’s General Assembly will be up for election Nov. 5.
The GOP is defending a slim majority in the House of Delegates, with one seat vacant. All 100 seats are up for grabs.
Central Virginia voters will see both familiar and new names on the ballot.
20th District
Two new faces are seeking the seat in Virginia’s 20th House District: John Avoli and Jennifer Lewis.
Avoli, who is running as a Republican, is a former mayor of Staunton with four-plus decades of service as an educator. Among issues on his proposed legislative agenda are plans to prioritize repairs to Interstate 81, promote vocational education and mental health treatment and downsize the government.
Lewis, a Democrat, works with adults at mental health hospitals who are transitioning from inpatient care back into the community. Last year, she unsuccessfully ran against now-Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, for a congressional seat.
The winner will replace Del. Richard P. “Dickie” Bell, who is not running for re-election.
The district covers Waynesboro, Staunton and parts of Nelson County.
25th District
Virginia’s 25th House District is among the races without an incumbent after Del. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, announced he would not seek re-election. Instead, the long-sitting delegate is running for the office of Augusta County clerk of court.
In Landes’ absence, Republican Chris Runion, a small-business owner and farmer, is seeking the seat. His campaign has focused on health care, education and agriculture. He has highlighted his experience on such boards as the Rockingham County Planning Commission.
On the Democratic ticket is Jennifer Kitchen, a community organizer who has focused her campaign on rural voters. She helped to found Rural Groundgame as a way for Democrats in reliably red districts to share resources and staff.
Among Kitchen’s campaign issues are expanding broadband access to rural communities and ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment.
Also running for the seat is Janice Allen, an independent candidate from Rockingham County who previously has mounted two unsuccessful congressional challenges.
The 25th District covers the Crozet and Ivy areas of Albemarle County, plus portions of Augusta and Rockingham counties.
30th District
In a dramatic change of pace, Virginia’s 30th House District has only one candidate on the ballot, Democrat Ann Ridgeway, after incumbent Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, failed to turn in the appropriate paperwork.
Ridgeway, a resident of Locust Dale in Madison County and a first-time candidate for political office, has campaigned on issues related to environment protection, greater access to high-quality health care, education and rural broadband.
Freitas, who has served in the House of Delegates since 2016, announced his write-in campaign in August and has since received a $500,000 donation from Illinois-based shipping supplies magnate and conservative superdonor Richard Uihlein.
The 30th District covers Orange and Madison counties and part of Culpeper County.
56th District
Republican John McGuire, R-Glen Allen, is seeking a second term against Democrat Juanita Jo Matkins.
McGuire is a former Navy Seal and business owner campaigning on a platform that involves pro-business reforms and overhauling the health care system.
Matkins, a former Louisa County Public Schools teacher and professor at the College of William & Mary, has adopted a platform similar to many rural Democrats, pledging to expand access to rural broadband and high-quality, affordable health care. She also advocates for criminal justice reform, including legalizing marijuana.
The 56th District covers Louisa County and portions of Goochland, Henrico, and Spotsylvania counties.
57th District
Sally Hudson, a University of Virginia assistant professor, secured the Democratic nomination in June, trouncing outgoing Charlottesville City Councilor Kathy Galvin. Hudson, who has campaigned on progressive values, is running unopposed in a district that encompasses all of Charlottesville and a portion of Albemarle County. Hudson is expected to replace long-sitting Del. David J. Toscano, D-Charlottesville, who did not seek another term.
58th District
Incumbent Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, will face Democrat Elizabeth Alcorn.
Bell has served in the House of Delegates since 2002. He has highlighted his experience in the legislature on the campaign trail. Among Bell’s recently passed bills are legislation directed at improving mental health care in jails and increasing punishment for those who cause serious physical harm to others while driving under the influence.
Alcorn, a retired dentist, has focused much of her campaign on rural communities that she believes are being underrepresented. She helped to found Rural Groundgame, and she has campaigned on issues related to broadband access, health care and increasing funding for public education.
The 58th District covers Greene County and parts of Albemarle, Fluvanna and Rockingham counties.
59th District
Incumbent Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, is facing Democrat Tim Hickey.
Fariss, a small-business owner who has represented the district since 2010, cites cutting taxing and spending, creating job growth and protecting the Second Amendment among the issues important to him.
Hickey, an educator who lives in Albemarle, has bucked a trend among Central Virginia candidates by consistently outraising his opponent.
Hickey, who also helped to found Rural Groundgame, has campaigned across the district, seeking to “better represent” rural communities. Among key issues in his campaign are increasing public education funding and rural broadband access.
The district covers Buckingham, Appomattox and Campbell counties and parts of Albemarle and Nelson counties.
65th District
Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, is running for re-election against Democrat Mike Asip.
Ware has held the seat since 1998. His campaign website highlights his accomplishments, which include increasing state support for public education and helping to preserve 220,000 acres through permanent conservation easements.
Asip, a former special-education teacher, has a platform similar to many Democrats running in rural areas, including raising teacher salaries, expanding rural broadband access and investing in renewable energy.
The 65th District covers Powhatan County and parts of Fluvanna, Chesterfield Goochland counties.
