Two seats on the Albemarle County School Board are contested in Tuesday's election, which promises to usher in a new era for the body.
The board is made up of a representative from each of the county’s six magisterial districts and one at-large member, all serving four-year terms. School board elections in Virginia are nonpartisan.
Four seats are up for grabs this year. The at-large seat, currently held by board Chairman Jonno Alcaro, is contested, as is the Rivanna District seat.
David Oberg and Ellen Moore Osborne are unopposed for the White Hall and Scottsville districts, respectively. Oberg, a lawyer, is seeking a second term. Osborne is the executive director of Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle.
Regardless of the results, Kate Acuff, who was elected in 2013 and represents the Jack Jouett District, will become the longest-tenured board member as longtime Scottsville District representative Steve Koleszar is not seeking another term. Koleszar was first elected in 1995. Jason Buyaki, who has represented the Rivanna District since 2011, also did not seek re-election.
The new board will be responsible for overseeing the planning and construction of a $27 million high school center and tackling other projects to alleviate overcrowding in the schools and to improve the division’s infrastructure.
Additionally, the division has several ongoing efforts aimed at narrowing achievement and opportunity gaps in the county. All of the candidates agree that those gaps are a priority. Schools Superintendent Matt Haas and the board will embark on creating a new strategic plan as the current one ends in 2020.
That’s all on top of running a growing school system with a budget of nearly $200 million.
At-large
Alcaro, who is seeking a second term, is running against Anne Elizabeth Oliver, a real estate agent, for the at-large seat.
Oliver said she decided to run for office after learning about achievement gaps among different student groups in the county schools.
“I can’t sit by and do nothing when I feel like I could be helpful,” said Oliver, who has two adult children.
Alcaro, a finance professional, said he learned a lot in his term and wanted to continue working to improve the division. During his first term, his daughter graduated from Western Albemarle High School.
“There’s a number of areas that still need a lot of work,” he said, pointing to the achievement gaps and capacity issues.
In Albemarle, achievement gaps in English were prevalent across student groups and schools, according to the state accountability system.
In reading, 86% of white students passed the state exam compared with 54% of black students, 55% of Hispanic students, 53% of low-income students and 42% of students with disabilities.
Alcaro said hiring Haas and passing the anti-racism policy were highlights of his first term.
Alcaro said the policy will change how the school system educates children.
“… It will take a couple of generations. It’s not a two-year or five-year project.”
Oliver has seen gaps in communication between the schools and parents who aren’t aware of different opportunities. She wants the School Board to help make sure families are informed.
She supports expanding preschool, helping all children succeed, improving school safety and rethinking current teaching practices.
“We need preschool,” she said. “I would push for that, bring more awareness and keep it on the table … There’s a lot of untapped talent that we aren’t using to make our community better.”
For Oliver, school safety includes securing school entrances and improving traffic around schools. For example, she said the traffic around Burley Middle School and the Crozet schools off Rockfish Gap Turnpike is worrisome.
“I’m concerned that something bad could happen,” she said.
She also wants to have a discussion about the way students are taught, and explore other educational models and changes to the current grading system.
Looking ahead to a potential second term, Alcaro said he plans to step up his efforts to lobby for more state education funding and be "more of a presence" with local lawmakers.
The county has 26 schools. Alcaro said 64% of the facilities are 40 years old or older and 44% of students attend a school that’s over capacity.
Alcaro said the School Board’s approval of the high school center model in December 2017 was another high point of his first term. That center model is aimed at easing overcrowding at Western Albemarle and Albemarle High schools without having to build another comprehensive high school, which could cost $90 million.
Alcaro pointed to his involvement in the $35 million bond referendum in 2016, which 72% of voters approved. That referendum, the first since 1974, funded a variety of projects throughout the school system, including learning space modernization, renovations at Woodbrook Elementary and science lab expansions at Western Albemarle.
“That’s a biggie,” he said of the vote. “This county is an education county. … [Voters] saw the value a 1.3-penny increase.”
The Board of Supervisors ultimately delayed that tax increase until this year.
Alcaro said other referenda could be possible in the 2020s as the county looks to tackle other capital needs.
Rivanna
In the Rivanna District, two women are seeking to win elected office for the first time.
Juliana Ko Arsali works in real estate and previously founded a nonprofit community center in New Mexico to prevent youth suicide after teaching middle school math for a few years.
Judy Le is the managing editor of the University of Virginia’s alumni magazine. She currently works with Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle.
Arsali, who lives in Keswick, has focused her campaign on social-emotional learning, access to mental health and other resources and making sure every student graduates with a plan.
Le has said she wants to concentrate on tackling achievement gaps, expanding access to the division’s afterschool program and recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers.
To Le, the division and School Board are “making deliberate moves toward equity,” pointing to the recent equity report and the decision to rename Cale Elementary.
“I would be honored to help continue that work,” she said.
Both women also cited transportation as an issue they’ve heard about while talking with voters — from long bus rides for rural-area students to the need for rides to afterschool programs.
“I don’t have a solution at this moment,” Arsali said. “I want to look into it and see if there’s something we can do.”
Le said the division needs to make bus driving a job people want to stay in. She said she needs to ask a lot more questions of the transportation department and would reach out to former bus drivers about why they left.
Similar to Le, Arsali also wants to improve access to the division’s extended-day enrichment program, which historically has failed to meet the demand despite efforts to do so. Albemarle schools officials have said hiring staff members to run the program and space requirements are key barrier to expanding EDEP.
Arsali also has heard from voters about expanding preschool and raising teacher salaries, as well as the need to understand the different options available to high school students, such as the academies and dual-enrollment courses.
Le said she’s learned about the schools in the Rivanna District and what the opportunity and achievement gaps look like at the various schools. For example, smaller elementary schools don’t have as many full-time teachers for art or music, she said.
“I know how initiatives look and feel from the parent perspective,” said Le, whose son attends Hollymead Elementary.
Le said she’s knocked on 100 doors throughout the district and found a “huge amount of energy and engagement around education.”
“We’ve done everything we can do,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.