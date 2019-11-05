Voters in Central Virginia localities thrust several elected officials out of office Tuesday evening in municipal elections in Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties.
Buckingham
In Districts 1 and 3, incumbents Robert C. “Bobby” Jones and Donald R. “Don” Matthews retained their seats on the Board of Supervisors. However, in District 4, Democrat Thomas Jordan Miles III upset the independent incumbent, E. Morgan Dunnavant, with approximately 67% of the vote, according to preliminary results from the state Department of Elections.
In the Peter Francisco Soil and Water Conservation District, James F. McDaniel Jr. and Kevin Earl Dunn were re-elected to the two open seats.
Commissioner of Revenue Stephanie D. Love; Commonwealth’s Attorney E.M. Wright Jr.; County Sheriff W.G. “Billy” Kidd Jr.; and Treasurer Christy L. Christian were re-elected.
In Dillwyn, unchallenged incumbents Gilbert W. “Waco” Reams, Karen Sue Frable-Moss, Sharon J. Baker and Tora L. “Tonya” Jones, all independents, won re-election to the six-seat Town Council.
Dillwyn Mayor Linda Venable Paige, an independent, who also ran unopposed, was re-elected.
For School Board, only one candidate ran for each district. Jacky Newton, Joii West Goodman, Sherry S. Ragland, T.W. “Hut” Hutcherson Jr. and Theresa D. Bryant, were re-elected, along with newcomers Rachel M. Castello-Dunn and Pamela P. Morris.
All school board elections in Virginia are nonpartisan.
Fluvanna
In Fluvanna County, Treasurer Linda H. Lenherr won a majority of the vote against Ben L. Hudson and Kim P. Oliver-Hyland.
Incumbents in the other county offices up for election this year faced no competition. Commissioner of Revenue A.M. “Mel” Sheridan Jr.; Commonwealth’s Attorney Jeffrey W. Haislip; Fork Union District Supervisor Mozell H. Booker; Palmyra District Supervisor Patricia B. Eager; Fork Union District School Board member Perrie J. Johnson; Sheriff Eric B. Hess; and Soil and Water Conservation Directors Angus A. Murdock and Tom Pratley won re-election.
James B. Kelley was elected and Perrie J. Johnson was re-elected to the School Board.
Greene
Edwin “Win” Consolvo, an independent who is currently an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Louisa County, beat out incumbent Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew Hardin, who has held the office since winning a special election in 2017. Consolvo received 67% of the vote, according to preliminary tallies.
In the sheriff’s race, Steven S. Smith, an independent who has served for eight years, appears to have handily won re-election against Spurgeon W. “Billy” Wade III, a Republican who works for the Albemarle County Police Department, and Kenneth R. Collier Sr., an independent.
Challenger Steve Bowman also beat out incumbent Monroe District Supervisor David L. Cox.
Cox and a Stanardsville man were charged with felony counts of grand larceny in May for allegedly farming illegally on county land. A two-day jury trial is currently set for December.
For the at-large position on the Board of Supervisors, independent Dale R. Herring retained his seat against James K. Murphy Jr. And in the Ruckersville District, Tom J. Flynn won against Davis M. Lamb.
Susan E. Birckhead, an independent, won a four-way race for clerk of court, with 33% of the vote.
In the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District, Philip C. Morris and Robert E. Runkel, both independents, won re-election. County Treasurer Stephanie Allen Deal, who was also unopposed, also retained her seat.
For School Board, incumbents Todd Michael Sansom and Sharon L. Mack won re-election. Jason M. Tooley appeared to beat out incumbent at-large board member Harry A. Daniel.
Louisa
Sheriff Ashland Fortune's chief deputy, Donnie Lowe, a Republican, received nearly 76% of the vote and will replace him, according to unofficial tallies. Fortune announced his retirement earlier this year.
In Louisa County, a host of elected officials ran unopposed, including Commonwealth’s Attorney Republican R.E. “Rusty” McGuire; Treasurer Henry B. Wash; Supervisor Willie Gentry Jr. in the Cuckoo District; and Supervisor Eric F. Purcell, who previously served on the board from 2004 to 2008, in the Louisa District.
Incumbent Republican Supervisor R.T. “Toni” Williams Jr., who represents the Jackson District, handily won against Bernie Hill Jr., an independent.
C. Edward “Ed” Kube Jr. and Michelle Covert, both independents, won seats on Mineral’s Town Council.
Incumbent independent Stacey Coleman Fletcher won re-election for commissioner of revenue against D.E. “Dan” Braswell, a Republican, and Charles A. Rosson, an independent.
In the Thomas Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District, incumbent Stephen J. Lucas, who is the incumbent, won re-election, along with Pat Willis.
For the School Board, Stephen C. Harris, Frances B. Goodman and W.A. “Billy” Seay Jr. won re-election.
Madison
Incumbent Erik J. Weaver, won his fifth term as sheriff.
On the Board of Supervisors, Carlton Mayo “Carty” Yowell appears to have unseated Charlotte Hoffman, according to unofficial tallies. Both are independents.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Clarissa T. Berry, Commissioner of Revenue Brian L. Daniel and Treasurer Stephanie Gail Murray ran unopposed and were re-elected.
In the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District, Lynn N. Graves and Stephen R. Hill were re-elected.
For the School Board’s at-large seat, voters chose incumbent Karen Mason Allen over Angela H. Eichelberger.
Nelson
In Nelson County, newcomer Robert “Skip” Barton Jr. appears to have upset Supervisor Larry D. Saunders for the South District seat. Newcomer J. David Parr won election to the West District.
Sheriff David W. Hill, an independent who is wrapping up his first term, won re-election.
Treasurer Angi Hicks; Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel Lee Rutherford; School Board members Ceasar N. Perkins, Shannon Rothgeb Powell and George Cheape II; and Pamela C. Campbell, who ran to become the county commissioner of revenue, were all unopposed.
In the Thomas Jefferson Soil and Water District, independent candidates David L. Collins and Mark H. Campbell appear to be the two top vote-getters for the two open seats.
Orange
In the commonwealth’s attorney race, incumbent Diana Wheeler O’Connell appears to have squeaked out a victory over challenger S. Page Higginbotham III, an attorney and cattle farmer. She received 49.99% of votes against Higginbotham's 49.74%, according to the state Department of Elections. Both ran as independents.
There were no contested elections for the Orange County Board of Supervisors, commissioner of revenue, soil and water conservation directors, sheriff, treasurer or School Board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.