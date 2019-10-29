For Central Virginians voting in Virginia Senate races, it’s a matter of place and numbers.
Eight candidates running for four Virginia Senate seats are on the ballots of seven Central Virginia counties for the Nov. 5 general election.
Voters in Orange, Madison, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Buckingham and Nelson counties will cast votes in Senate races with seats in the 17th district, 22nd district, 24th district and the 25th district up for grabs, each featuring an incumbent and one challenger on the ballots.
To make it more interesting for voters, two counties are divided between Senate districts and even several precincts are split between districts. That means some voters may cast ballots for a different slate of Senators than their neighbors.
Louisa and Fluvanna counties are split between two districts with district lines dividing several precincts.
Virginia State Elections Board officials say split precinct voters will see the proper candidates on their ballots when they go to their designated polling place.
“We have a precinct that has 3,000 voters in it and five of those voters are in a different district and have a different ballot so we have to make sure that everyone gets the right ballot,” said Christy Watkins, Louisa County’s voter registrar. “Luckily, we haven’t had any confusion yet and we’ve trained our poll workers on how to make sure everyone gets the right ballot.”
Louisa County has the most split precincts in the region with four – Patrick Henry 1, Yanceyville, Elks Creek and South Anna – divided between the 17th District and the 22nd district.
In the 22nd District race, incumbent Republican Mark Peake is competing against Democrat challenger Dakota S. Claytor. The 17th District is a contest between incumbent Republican Bryce E. Reeves and Democrat challenger Amy J. Laufer, a former Charlottesville School Board member and teacher.
“It makes it interesting because we have eight ballot styles and we’re a fairly rural county,” Watkins said. “In Northern Virginia they may 30 ballot styles and I’m sure Albemarle County has more than we do, but it’s enough.”
All voters in the Zion, Mechanicsville, Louisa 1 and Louisa 2, Patrick Henry 2, Mineral and town of Mineral, Fredericks Hall and Cuckoo precincts are entirely in the 17th District, which puts Reeves and Laufer on their ballots
Louisa County’s, Bumpass, Locust Creek and Sheltons Mill precincts are in the 22nd District and will choose between Peake and Claytor.
“When we mailed voters their notices, we listed their districts and asked them to pay attention to that,” Watkins said. “We just have to manage it and make sure everyone gets the right ballot.”
Fluvanna County’s Cunningham precinct is also a community divided with some voters casting ballots in the 22nd District race between Peake and Claytor and others in the 25th District race between incumbent Democrat R. Creigh Deeds and independent challenger Elliott Harding.
Voters in Fluvanna County’s Columbia, Rivanna, Fork Union and Palmyra precincts will all vote in the 22nd District race between Peake and Claytor.
Nelson County voters will get a choice between Harding and Deeds in the 25th District as the entire county is located within its bounds.
All Buckingham County voters will cast ballots in the 22nd District contest with Claytor and Peake. All Orange County precincts are located within the 17th Senate District, so Laufer and Reeves will be on their ballots.
Both Greene and Madison counties are entirely located in the 24th District which is being contested by incumbent Republican Emmett W. Hanger, Jr., who has held the seat for 23 years, and Democrat challenger Annette H. Hyde, who is a yoga teacher.
