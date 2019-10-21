The two candidates for the White Hall District seat on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors answered questions about infrastructure, growth and other issues at a forum Monday night in Crozet.
About 50 community members attended the forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Charlottesville Area at the Crozet Library.
Incumbent Democrat Ann H. Mallek, a farm owner, is being challenged by Republican Steve Harvey, outreach director for the 5th Congressional District, retired U.S. Army aviator and farm owner.
Right off the bat, the stormwater utility fee, also called a “rain tax” by opponents, was brought up in the candidates’ opening statements, with Mallek stating she does not support it.
In April 2018, the Board of Supervisors decided to fund the county’s water resources program out of the budget instead of through a stormwater utility fee. An official vote was not taken.
“I do not support the rain tax,” she said. “The county and supervisors are done considering it. It is over.”
Harvey said it’s unclear if the board is going to bring back the “rain tax” in a slightly different form as a vote was not taken.
“I think that’s what the people are concerned about, is that if we have six people from the same party going onto the Board of Supervisors this time, is it just going to come forward with just a couple of numbers [changed] or they’re going to change the name or something like that,” he said.
When asked how they would keep the rural nature of the county, Harvey said development needs to go in the designated growth areas along U.S. 29 and on Pantops.
“We don’t need to be bringing that out here to White Hall,” he said. “Obviously, any project that’s already been started here in Crozet, I’m not in favor of taking away property rights from whomever’s building those houses, but as far as expanding that, I’m completely opposed to that.”
Mallek said Crozet is a development growth area, which was designated as such in the 1980s, and encouraged people to participate in the ongoing update of the area’s Master Plan.
“Our concern now is that we don’t drown in our own success and create a place here where there are so many people and so little preparation that we make it a bad place to live instead of a wonderful one,” she said.
When asked about their thoughts on a new comprehensive high school, both candidates said they don’t think one is needed. Harvey said they need to start thinking “out of the box” for the school division.
“If you imagine a program where a student could go to any school of their choice, with the money that would have been spent at the existing school … we might not have to build any more infrastructure. We might be able to rely on the free market or the private school system to build some of these structures, as well,” he said.
Mallek said she was pleased that the county School Board chose to go with a high school center model and not build a whole new comprehensive high school. In terms of elementary school capacity in the area, she spoke about one of the priority projects for this year’s five-year capital improvement program, which ultimately will be decided on as part of next fiscal year’s budget process.
The proposed $20 million expansion project would add 16 classrooms to Crozet Elementary and increase the school’s capacity to more than 700 students.
“That would help to balance the two schools in the Crozet growth area a little bit,” she said.
The candidates also were asked how they would deal with the “systemic infrastructure problems” that “hinder accessibility and expediency” of travelling around the county.
Mallek said the board is talking about increasing transportation revenue-sharing money to try to get more money from the state.
“This is the very first year that we are considering putting in more than $1 million,” she said.
Harvey said he hears about traffic issues a lot from residents and that he thinks U.S. 250 needs to be widened from Interstate 64 to the entrance to Old Trail and Western Albemarle High School.
“There’s large shoulders there. Whatever we can do to incentivize and try not to make eminent domain for that area a painful experience, whether that’s spot zoning to move businesses that will be too horribly impacted by it to south of I-64, whether here that’s adding in or paying for an additional length of the turn lane coming out of Old Trail,” he said.
The election is Nov. 5.
