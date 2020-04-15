To our BME Bobcats:
Here is a joke for your amusement to spread our character trait of the month: HUMOR! Why does an elephant use his trunk as a bookmark? So he NOSE where he stopped reading. Ha! We all miss you each and every one of you--and we think about you daily. Remember--You gotta read Bobcats read!
Love, Dr. Korab
