Virginia’s next game comes against a 6-4 Navy team that isn’t considered an NCAA Tournament threat, but the game is going to be must-watch TV.
While the game might not be close, it’ll be tremendously slow. The Midshipmen rank 352nd out of 353 teams in adjusted tempo, according to KenPom. Virginia ranks 353rd in adjusted tempo.
The two teams are the slowest in all of college basketball.
We’ve seen Virginia hold three opponents to fewer than 35 points this season. Sunday’s game could be the fourth occurrence.
First to 40 points wins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.