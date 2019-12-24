20191222_cdp_sports_uvahoops371.JPG

ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia Cavaliers forward Mamadi Diakite (25) runs the ball in a game against the Gamecocks on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia falls 70-59 to South Carolina. Diakite led the Cavaliers with 21.

Virginia’s next game comes against a 6-4 Navy team that isn’t considered an NCAA Tournament threat, but the game is going to be must-watch TV.

While the game might not be close, it’ll be tremendously slow. The Midshipmen rank 352nd out of 353 teams in adjusted tempo, according to KenPom. Virginia ranks 353rd in adjusted tempo.

The two teams are the slowest in all of college basketball.

We’ve seen Virginia hold three opponents to fewer than 35 points this season. Sunday’s game could be the fourth occurrence.

First to 40 points wins.

