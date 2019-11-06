Director and producer Brian Clowdus, who brought an outdoor production of “The Sound of Music” to Wintergreen Resort in September, will return with “A Very Von Trapp Christmas” from Dec. 13 to 31.

Filled with Christmas music, the show will feature Julie Trammel Key as Maria, Jayme Alilaw as Mother Abbess and Blake Burgess as Captain von Trapp.

Performances are planned for 6 and 8 p.m. Fridays; 2, 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays. Get tickets at wintergreenresort.com.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments