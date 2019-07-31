» Alamo Drafthouse Cinema offers Kids’ Camp screenings of popular movies at reduced prices during the summer. “Wallace and Grommit: The Curse of the Wererabbit” is shown at 10 a.m. Thursday. “The Great Muppet Caper” is shown at 10:30 a.m. Friday and Monday through Wednesday, and at 10 a.m. Aug. 8. Teachers, professors, faculty and school staff members are offered one free matinee ticket each Wednesday through Aug. 28. Please present a current ID from place of employment or documentation for homeschool teachers. 375 Merchant Walk Square. (512) 222-9676.
» Classic Car and Bike Show to benefit Blue Ridge Medical Center is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. 4038 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington. (434) 263-4000.
» First Fridays Under the Stars includes an education program and time for using telescopes to locate constellations in the night sky from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. (434) 973-7772.
» Historic backstage tours of the Paramount Theater are held at noon and again at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Downtown Mall. (434) 979-1333.
» Ice Cream with a Cop is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Westhaven Park. (434) 298-4101.
» Kids on the Farm celebrates Antique Farm Equipment Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Saunders Brothers Farm Market at 2717 Tye Brook Highway in Piney River. (434) 277-5455.
» McCormick Observatory holds Public Night from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday at the end of McCormick Road. (434) 243-1885.
» Service Dogs of Virginia Training Demonstration and Open House is at 1 p.m. Saturday. 218 Albemarle Square. (434) 295-9503.
» Sunday Sundowns offers a free cookout, music, games and swimming from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Washington Park Pool at 1001 Preston Ave. (434) 970-3260.
» Tacos on Tuesday benefits The Chris Long Foundation's Waterboys initiative from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Sarisand Tile and Rockpile Construction offices at 1226 Harris St. (434) 964-4680.
» United Way Community Table Meal is curated and hosted by local youths from NewGen Peacebuilders from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 8 at IX Art Park. unitedwaytja.org. (434) 972-1701.
» Violet Crown Free Family Film Series screens “The Last Unicorn” (1982) at 11 a.m. Wednesday. 200 W. Main St. (434) 529-3000.
» Westhaven Community Day features vendors, live entertainment, food, bingo, moon bounce, chair massages, dunking booth, face painting, fire demonstrations and more from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. 801 Hardy Drive. (434) 409-8043.
» Wildlife Center of Virginia presents a program on native wildlife including wildlife ambassadors at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fifth Season Gardening at 900 Preston Ave. (540) 942-9453.
ONGOING
» Albemarle County beaches at Chris Greene Lake, Walnut Creek and Mint Springs open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. (434) 296-5844.
» Albemarle Farmers Market is held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through September in the parking lot of Kohl’s at Hollymead Town Center. (434) 531-2733.
» Charlottesville City Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through December. Water Street. (434) 970-3371.
» Charlottesville Parks & Recreation pools are open for the summer season through Aug. 20. Onesty Family Aquatic Center at 300 Meade Ave. opens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily except for Wednesdays, when the pool is closed. Washington Park Pool opens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. (434) 970-3083.
» Children’s Storytime is held from 11 a.m. to noon each Saturday at New Dominion Bookshop at 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-2552.
» Forest Lakes South Farmers Market opens from 4 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday through October. 1650 Ashwood Blvd. (434) 531-2733.
» The Haven Pop-up Lunch Café is held from noon to 1:30 p.m. each Wednesday by donation. 112 W. Market St. (434) 973-1234.
» Montpelier offers free admission to children younger than 15 visiting with a paying adult through Aug. 30. Montpelier.org. (540) 672-2728.
» Nelson Farmers Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through October at 3079 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford. (804) 761-7581.
» Spray Grounds Parks are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Sept. 15. Belmont Park at 725 Stonehenge Ave., Forest Hills Park at 1022 Forest Hills Ave., Greenleaf Park at 1598 Rose Hill Drive and Tonsler Park at 500 Cherry Ave. (434) 970-3072.
» Virginia Discovery Museum, a 2019 Blue Star Museum, offers free admission to active-duty personnel and up to five family members, retired military members and veterans through Sept. 2. (434) 977-1025.
» Wildrock holds Staycation Saturdays at the 3-acre nature playscape, which includes streams, trails and labyrinth, each Saturday through Aug. 17. Reservations are required at wildrock.org/make-a-reservation. Admission is pay what you can. (434) 825-8631.