» Alamo Drafthouse Cinema offers Kids’ Camp screenings of popular movies at reduced prices during the summer. “The Great Muppet Caper” is shown at 10 a.m. Thursday. “The Lego Movie” is shown at 10:30 a.m. Friday and Monday through Wednesday, and at 10 a.m. Aug. 15. Teachers, professors, faculty members and school staff members are offered one free matinee ticket each Wednesday through Aug. 28. Please present a current ID from place of employment or documentation for homeschool teachers. 375 Merchant Walk Square. (512) 222-9676.
» Call to Action Resource Fair is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in Market Street Park. charlottesville.org/unitydays.
» Cville Resonates features trombonists from around Virginia in an exercise of community resonance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Market Street Park at 101 E. Market St. charlottesville.org/unitydays.
» Cville SingOut is held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall. charlottesville.org/unitydays.
» Downtown Mall hosts several interactive events on Saturday in observance of Unity Days. Stars of Hope, an interactive art project, and Solomon’s Knot, an interactive dance project, are held from noon to 6 p.m. in Central Place. charlottesville.org/unitydays.
» Fluvanna County Fair, including rides, agricultural and animal displays and contests, live music, entertainment and more, opens from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 15 and 16, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 17 at 1730 Thomas Jefferson Parkway in Palmyra. fluvannacounty.org/parksrec/page/county-fair. (434) 591-1910.
» Historic Barn Tour of River View Farm is held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ivy Creek Natural Area. 1780 Earlysville Road. charlottesville.org/unitydays.
» Kids on the Farm celebrates Antique Farm Equipment Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Saunders Brothers Farm Market at 2717 Tye Brook Highway in Piney River. (434) 277-5455.
» Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection hosts a free screening of the film “Kiki and Kitty” from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.
» Monticello to Main Street tour is a walking tour of the historic downtown Charlottesville area with emphasis on early African American residents and their contributions. Meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at Court Square. charlottesville.org/unitydays.
» National S’mores Day with the Girl Scouts is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Camp Sugar Hollow, 6351 Sugar Hollow Road in Crozet. (540) 777-5100.
» United Way Community Table Meal is curated and hosted by local youth from NewGen Peacebuilders from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at IX Art Park. unitedwaytja.org. (434) 972-1701.
» Vinegar Hill Theatre hosts a free screening of the film “No Small Matter,” a film about the struggle to find high-quality early childhood care and education, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. 220 W. Market St. charlottesville.org/unitydays.
» Write to Heal, a free poetry writing event, is held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Central Library, 201 E. Market St. charlottesville.org/unitydays.
ONGOING
» Albemarle County beaches at Chris Greene Lake, Walnut Creek and Mint Springs open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. (434) 296-5844.
» Albemarle Farmers Market is held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through September in the parking lot of Kohl’s at Hollymead Town Center. (434) 531-2733.
» Charlottesville City Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through December. Water Street. (434) 970-3371.
» Charlottesville Parks & Recreation pools are open for the summer season through Aug. 20. Onesty Family Aquatic Center at 300 Meade Ave. opens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily except for Wednesdays, when the pool is closed. Washington Park Pool opens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. (434) 970-3083.
» Children’s Storytime is held from 11 a.m. to noon each Saturday at New Dominion Bookshop at 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-2552.
» Forest Lakes South Farmers Market opens from 4 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday through October. 1650 Ashwood Blvd. (434) 531-2733.
» The Haven Pop-up Lunch Café is held from noon to 1:30 p.m. each Wednesday by donation. 112 W. Market St. (434) 973-1234.
» Montpelier offers free admission to children younger than 15 visiting with a paying adult through Aug. 30. montpelier.org. (540) 672-2728.
» Nelson Farmers Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through October at 3079 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford. (804) 761-7581.
» Spray Grounds Parks are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Sept. 15. Belmont Park at 725 Stonehenge Ave., Forest Hills Park at 1022 Forest Hills Ave., Greenleaf Park at 1598 Rose Hill Drive and Tonsler Park at 500 Cherry Ave. (434) 970-3072.
» Virginia Discovery Museum, a 2019 Blue Star Museum, offers free admission to active-duty personnel and up to five family members, retired military members and veterans through Sept. 2. (434) 977-1025.
» Wildrock holds Staycation Saturdays at the 3-acre nature playscape, which includes streams, trails and labyrinth each Saturday through Aug. 17. Reservations are required at wildrock.org/make-a-reservation. Admission is pay what you can. (434) 825-8631.