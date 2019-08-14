» Alamo Drafthouse Cinema offers Kids’ Camp screenings of popular movies at reduced prices during the summer. “The Lego Movie” is shown at 10 a.m. Thursday. Teachers, professors, faculty members and school staff members are offered one free matinee ticket each Wednesday through Aug. 28. Please present a current ID from place of employment or documentation for homeschool teachers. 375 Merchant Walk Square. (512) 222-9676.
» Back to School Bash, hosted by Ting and Computers4Kids for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, is held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall. cvillebacktoschoolbash.com.
» Book World Meets Wine World benefits the Literacy Council of Madison county with author Mark O’Connell speaking about his works from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Revalation Vineyards at 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. (540) 407-1236.
» Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Adaptive Recreation celebrates its 40th anniversary with a community picnic from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Shelters 1 and 2 at Pen Park at 1400 Pen Park Road. (434) 970-3264.
» Fluvanna County Fair, including rides, agricultural and animal displays and contests, live music, entertainment and more, is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at 1730 Thomas Jefferson Parkway in Palmyra. fluvannacounty.org/parksrec/page/county-fair. (434) 591-1910.
» Historic Backstage Tour of the Paramount Theater is offered at 11 a.m. Saturday. Downtown Mall. (434) 979-1333.
» McCormick Observatory holds Public Night from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday at the end of McCormick Road. (434) 243-1885.
» Native American artifacts will be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Saunders Brothers Farm Market at 2717 Tye Brook Highway in Piney River. (434) 277-5455.
» Shark Fin Fun Run features runners dressed as sharks or swimmers and includes a beer at Champion Brewery and a costume contest beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall, followed by a screening of the film "Jaws" at 6 p.m. Details at theparamount.net. (434) 979-1333.
» Unity Days holds a family-friendly block party from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Washington Park on Preston Avenue. The Made in Charlottesville Reclaim Concert is held from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Tonsler Park on Cherry Avenue. charlottesville.org/unitydays.
ONGOING
» Albemarle County beaches at Chris Greene Lake, Walnut Creek and Mint Springs open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. (434) 296-5844.
» Albemarle Farmers Market is held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through September in the parking lot of Kohl’s at Hollymead Town Center. (434) 531-2733.
» Charlottesville City Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through December. Water Street. (434) 970-3371.
» Charlottesville Parks & Recreation pools are open for the summer season through Tuesday. Onesty Family Aquatic Center at 300 Meade Ave. opens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily except for Wednesdays, when the pool is closed. Washington Park Pool opens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. (434) 970-3083.
» Children’s Storytime is held from 11 a.m. to noon each Saturday at New Dominion Bookshop at 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-2552.
» Forest Lakes South Farmers Market opens from 4 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday through October. 1650 Ashwood Blvd. (434) 531-2733.
» The Haven Pop-up Lunch Café is held from noon to 1:30 p.m. each Wednesday by donation. 112 W. Market St. (434) 973-1234.
» Montpelier offers free admission to children younger than 15 visiting with a paying adult through Aug. 30. Montpelier.org. (540) 672-2728.
» Nelson Farmers Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through October at 3079 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford. (804) 761-7581.
» Spray Grounds Parks are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Sept. 15. Belmont Park at 725 Stonehenge Ave., Forest Hills Park at 1022 Forest Hills Ave., Greenleaf Park at 1598 Rose Hill Drive and Tonsler Park at 500 Cherry Ave. (434) 970-3072.
» Virginia Discovery Museum, a 2019 Blue Star Museum, offers free admission to active-duty personnel and up to five family members, retired military members and veterans through Sept. 2. (434) 977-1025.