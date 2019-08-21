» African American Heritage Festival, hosted by Louisa County NAACP, includes historical interpreters, motorcycle groups, spoken-word poets, drumming groups, church choirs, educational exhibits, community resource providers, food, vendors and more from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School at 2055 Courthouse Road in Louisa. (434) 960-3554.
» American Girl Tea with Elizabeth Monroe is offered to children to bring their American Girl dolls and enjoy tea, refreshments and snacks from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Highland at 2050 James Monroe Parkway. highland.org. $5. (434) 293-8000.
» Butterfly Walk is held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday at McIntire Botanical Garden. Melbourne Road. mcintirebotanicalgarden.org.
» Camp Corduroy Free Music & Performance Festival offers free camping, use of bike and walking trails, music performances and more on Saturday and Sunday at 14103 Louisa Road in Louisa. Details at facebook.com/events/432814907314340. Donations benefit The Nature Conservancy, The Front Porch and Fight Like a Grrrl.
» Charlottesville Parks & Recreation pools open on weekends through Labor Day. Onesty Family Aquatic Center at 300 Meade Ave. and Washington Park Pool are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. (434) 970-3083.
» Holistic Outreach for Veterans offers holistic health services to veterans, free of charge, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Salon DeShano at 202 Turkey Sag Trail No. 2 in Palmyra. (434) 249-1806.
» MAD Run 4 Miler, benefiting the University of Virginia Breast Care Center and MESA, begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Hebron Lutheran Church in Madison. madrun4miler.com.
» Shenandoah National Park offers fee-free entry into the park on Sunday in celebration of the National Park Service’s 103rd birthday. (540) 999-3500.
» Splash for a Cure & 5K Race, benefiting the Ishan Gala Foundation, includes a 5K race, water park fun, entertainment and food from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at ACAC Adventure Central Pool at 200 Four Seasons Drive. ishangala.org. (434) 234-4644.
» Violet Crown Charlottesville hosts a free screening of the film “I’ll Be Me,” which follows the career of Glen Campbell and his journey with Alzheimer’s disease, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Sponsored by Commonwealth Senior Living. 200 W. Main St. (434) 481-1631.
ONGOING
» Albemarle County beaches at Chris Greene Lake and Walnut Creek open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. Mint Springs Lake is closed for the season as a result of the threat of algae. (434) 296-5844.
» Albemarle Farmers Market is held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through September in the parking lot of Kohl’s at Hollymead Town Center. (434) 531-2733.
» Charlottesville City Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through December. Water Street. (434) 970-3371.
» Children’s Storytime is held from 11 a.m. to noon each Saturday at New Dominion Bookshop at 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-2552.
» Forest Lakes South Farmers Market opens from 4 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday through October. 1650 Ashwood Blvd. (434) 531-2733.
» The Haven Pop-up Lunch Café is held from noon to 1:30 p.m. each Wednesday by donation. 112 W. Market St. (434) 973-1234.
» Montpelier offers free admission to children younger than 15 visiting with a paying adult through Aug. 30. Montpelier.org. (540) 672-2728.
» Nelson Farmers Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through October at 3079 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford. (804) 761-7581.
» Spray Grounds Parks are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Sept. 15. Belmont Park at 725 Stonehenge Ave., Forest Hills Park at 1022 Forest Hills Ave., Greenleaf Park at 1598 Rose Hill Drive and Tonsler Park at 500 Cherry Ave. (434) 970-3072.
» Virginia Discovery Museum, a 2019 Blue Star Museum, offers free admission to active-duty personnel and up to five family members, retired military members and veterans through Sept. 2. (434) 977-1025.