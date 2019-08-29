» Albemarle County beaches at Chris Greene Lake and Walnut Creek open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday. After Monday, the beaches will be closed for the season. Mint Springs Lake is closed for the season as a result of the threat of algae. (434) 296-5844.
» Charlottesville Parks & Recreation Pools: Onesty Family Aquatic Center at 300 Meade Ave. and Washington Park Pool open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. After Monday, the pools will be closed for the season. (434) 970-3083.
» Lake Monticello Colorful Fun Run includes a noncompetitive 2.5K run and a 5K race. Along the route, runners pass by color stations, where non-toxic colors are tossed on them as they pass by. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at Bunker Hill Park at Lake Monticello. (434) 906-4491.
» Montpelier’s Insect Friends and Foes Tour is a family-friendly walk through the estate’s gardens, fields and forest to discover all types of insects and animals from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. montpelier.org. (540) 672-2728.
» Native Plant Sale is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 7 at The Nature Foundation Greenhouse, one half-mile west of The Ski Barn on Beech Grove Road in Nellysford. twnf.org. (434) 325-8169.
» Taste of the Mountains Main Street Festival includes arts and crafts, local food, live music, antique cars, magic shows pony rides and more from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday along Main Street in Madison. madisonva.com. (540) 948-4455.
» Virginia Festival of the Wheel displays rare and classic collector cars and features talks by well-known speakers from the automotive world from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Boar's Head Resort. $15. All proceeds benefit the University of Virginia Cancer Center. Active military members, first responders, cancer survivors and children younger than 13 are admitted for free. vafestivalofthewheel.com.
ONGOING
» Albemarle Farmers Market is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through September in the parking lot of Kohl’s at Hollymead Town Center. (434) 531-2733.
» Charlottesville City Market is from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through December. Water Street. (434) 970-3371.
» Children’s Storytime is from 11 a.m. to noon each Saturday at New Dominion Bookshop at 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-2552.
» Forest Lakes South Farmers Market opens from 4 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday through October. 1650 Ashwood Blvd. (434) 531-2733.
» The Haven Pop-up Lunch Café is held from noon to 1:30 p.m. each Wednesday by donation. 112 W. Market St. (434) 973-1234.
» Nelson Farmers Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through October at 3079 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford. (804) 761-7581.
» Spray Grounds Parks are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Sept. 15 at Belmont Park at 725 Stonehenge Ave., Forest Hills Park at 1022 Forest Hills Ave., Greenleaf Park at 1598 Rose Hill Drive and Tonsler Park at 500 Cherry Ave. (434) 970-3072.
» Virginia Discovery Museum, a 2019 Blue Star Museum, offers free admission to active-duty personnel and up to five family members, retired military members and veterans through Monday. (434) 977-1025.
