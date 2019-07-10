Alamo Drafthouse Cinema offers Kids’ Camp screenings of popular movies at reduced prices during the summer. “The Iron Giant” is shown at 10 a.m. Friday. “Kung Fu Panda” is shown at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday and at 10 a.m. July 19. Teachers, professors, faculty and school staff members are offered one free matinee ticket each Wednesday through Aug. 28. Please present a current ID from place of employment or documentation for homeschool teachers. 375 Merchant Walk Square. (512) 222-9676.
Bastille Day is celebrated with complimentary crepes, live music, games and more from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Reynard Florence Vineyards at 16109 Burnley Road in Barboursville. (540) 832-3895.
Charlottesville TomSox Library Night offers free admission to the baseball game to Jefferson-Madison Regional Library card holders and/or those dressed as their favorite book characters at 7 p.m. Friday at the Charlottesville High School baseball field. (434) 979-7151.
Citizens Climate Lobby hosts a free screening of the climate change film “Happening” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cville Coffee at 1301 Harris St.
Fluvanna Historical Society hosts Second Sundays — Fluvanna Farm Heritage Museum, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the exhibits under construction; tours of the historic village of Palmyra, including the Old Stone Jail and Courthouse; and the Heritage Craft Village at Holland Place Log Cabin Museum from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. fluvannahistory.org. (434) 390-1218.
Graduate Charlottesville hosts a free screening of the film “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. 1309 W. Main St. (703) 217-7882.
Ice Cream with a Cop, hosted by Charlottesville Police Foundation, is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Friendship Court. (434) 298-4101.
Night at the Museum includes the opening reception for the “With Her Hands: Women’s Fiber Art from Gapuwiyak: The Louise Hamby Gift” and performance by The Sally Rose Band from 5 to 9 p.m. July 18. Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.
Madison County’s Annual Fireman’s Parade begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday along Main Street in Madison. (540) 948-4455.
Madison County Fair is held Wednesday through July 20 at Madison County Fairgrounds at 1015 Fairground Road. Details and schedule at madisoncoun tyfairva.com. (540) 948-7073.
Maupintown Film Festival celebrates films of African American history and culture Saturday through Monday at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center at 233 Fourth St. NW. Details and schedule at maupintown.com/filmfestival.html. (434) 260-8720.
Pit of Dreams Mud Bog, benefiting the Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire and Rescue is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at 11100 Rockfish Valley Highway in Afton. Gates open at 9 a.m. (540) 456-6465.
Regal Stonefield Theaters Summer Movie Express offers screenings of “Smallfoot” and “The Secret Life of Pets” at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. $1. regalmovies.com.
University of Virginia Lifetime Learning hosts Louis Nelson presenting “Memorial to Enslaved Laborers: Recognizing UVa’s History” beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the multipurpose room of the Rotunda on UVa Grounds. A behind-the–construction-scene tour of the new memorial, led by Sarita Herman, is offered following the lecture. (434) 982-4491.
Violet Crown Charlottesville Free Family Film Series screens “Labyrinth” (1986) at 11 a.m. Wednesday. 200 W. Main St. (434) 529-3000.
WVPT/WHTJ/PBS hosts a free screening of the film “Chasing the Moon,” celebrating the Apollo 11 Moon landing, followed by a panel discussion with Edward Murphy and other experts at 7 p.m. Friday at Vinegar Hill Theater at 220 W. Market St. ideastations.org/chasingthemoon. (434) 202-1194.
ONGOING
Albemarle County beaches at Chris Greene Lake, Walnut Creek and Mint Springs open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. (434) 296-5844.
Albemarle Farmers Market is held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through September in the parking lot of Kohl’s at Hollymead Town Center. (434) 531-2733.
Charlottesville City Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through December. Water Street. (434) 970-3371.
Charlottesville Parks & Recreation Pools are open for the summer season through Aug. 20. Onesty Family Aquatic Center at 300 Meade Ave. opens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily except for Wednesdays, when the pool is closed. Washington Park Pool opens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. (434) 970-3083.
Children’s Storytime is held from 11 a.m. to noon each Saturday at New Dominion Bookshop at 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-2552.
Forest Lakes South Farmers Market opens from 4 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday through October. 1650 Ashwood Blvd. (434) 531-2733.
The Haven Pop-up Lunch Café is from noon to 1:30 p.m. each Wednesday by donation. 112 W. Market St. (434) 973-1234.
Montpelier offers free admission to children and teens younger than 15 visiting with a paying adult through Aug. 30. Montpelier.org. (540) 672-2728.
Nelson Farmers Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through October at 3079 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford. (804) 761-7581.
Spray Grounds Parks are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Sept. 15. Belmont Park at 725 Stonehenge Ave., Forest Hills Park at 1022 Forest Hills Ave., Greenleaf Park at 1598 Rose Hill Drive and Tonsler Park at 500 Cherry Ave. (434) 970-3072.
Virginia Discovery Museum, a 2019 Blue Star Museum, offers free admission to active-duty personnel and up to five family members, retired military members and veterans through Sept. 2. (434) 977-1025.
Wildrock holds Staycation Saturdays at the 3-acre nature playscape that includes streams, trails and labyrinth each Saturday through Aug. 17. Reservations are required at wildrock.org/make-a-reserva tion. Admission is pay what you can. (434) 825-8631.