» Alamo Drafthouse Cinema offers Kids’ Camp screenings of popular movies at reduced prices during the summer. “The Neverending Story ” is shown at 10 a.m. Thursday. “Wallace and Grommit: The Curse of the Wererabbit” is shown at 10:30 a.m. Friday and Monday through Wednesday, and at 10 a.m. Aug. 1. Teachers, professors, faculty and school staff members are offered one free matinee ticket each Wednesday through Aug. 28. Please present a current ID from place of employment or documentation for homeschool teachers. 375 Merchant Walk Square. (512) 222-9676.
» Albemarle County Fair is held Thursday to Saturday on the grounds of James Monroe’s Highland at 2050 James Monroe Parkway. Details and schedule at albemarlecountyfair.com. (434) 293-8000.
» Chihamba African American Cultural Arts Festival and Community Health Fair is held from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington Park at 1001 Preston Ave. A Taste of Africa, featuring tasting of cuisine from Ghana and Kenya, is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, and Ladies Night Out, featuring women’s health discussions and a fashion show, is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Carver Recreation Center. chihamba.eventbrite.com. (434) 825-7870.
» Cider Cinema at Bold Rock Cider offers a free outdoor screening of the film “Zoolander” with food trucks and movie-themed activities from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. 1020 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford. boldrock.com.
» Kids on the Farm celebrates Antique Farm Equipment Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Saunders Brothers Farm Market at 2717 Tye Brook Highway in Piney River. (434) 277-5455.
» Louisa County Agricultural Fair is held Friday and Saturday at the Louisa Fireman’s Fairgrounds at 200 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. louisacountyagfair.com.
» Ol’ Fashioned Peach Festival with food, contests, games, hayrides and more is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Carter Mountain Orchard. (434) 977-1833.
» Peach Canning Classes are offered free of charge at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday at Saunders Brothers Farm Market at 2717 Tye Brook Highway in Piney River. (434) 277-5455.
» Peach Day Festival with live music, food and family activities is held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Graves' Mountain Lodge in Syria. (540) 923-4231.
» Regal Stonefield Theaters Summer Movie Express offers screenings of “Sing” and “How to Train Your Dragon 2” at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. $1. regalmovies.com.
» "3rd Street — The Best Seats in the House" art installation is unveiled to the public on the Third Street exterior wall of the Paramount Theater on Thursday. (434) 979-1333.
» "Up" will be screened for free with pizza, popcorn and drinks at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Broadus Memorial Baptist Church, 1525 Stony Point Road. (434) 977-7381.
» Violet Crown Free Family Film Series screens “Troop Beverly Hills” (1994) at 11 a.m. Wednesday. 200 W. Main St. (434) 529-3000.
ONGOING
» Albemarle County beaches at Chris Greene Lake, Walnut Creek and Mint Springs are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. (434) 296-5844.
» Albemarle Farmers Market is held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through September in the parking lot of Kohl’s at Hollymead Town Center. (434) 531-2733.
» Charlottesville City Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through December. Water Street. (434) 970-3371.
» Charlottesville Parks & Recreation Pools are open for the summer season through Aug. 20. Onesty Family Aquatic Center at 300 Meade Ave. opens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily except for Wednesdays, when the pool is closed. Washington Park Pool opens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. (434) 970-3083.
» Children’s Storytime is held from 11 a.m. to noon each Saturday at New Dominion Bookshop at 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-2552.
» Forest Lakes South Farmers Market opens from 4 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday through October. 1650 Ashwood Blvd. (434) 531-2733.
» The Haven Pop-up Lunch Café is held from noon to 1:30 p.m. each Wednesday by donation. 112 W. Market St. (434) 973-1234.
» Montpelier offers free admission to children younger than 15 visiting with a paying adult through Aug. 30. Montpelier.org. (540) 672-2728.
» Nelson Farmers Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through October at 3079 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford. (804) 761-7581.
» Spray Grounds Parks are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Sept. 15 at Belmont Park at 725 Stonehenge Ave., Forest Hills Park at 1022 Forest Hills Ave., Greenleaf Park at 1598 Rose Hill Drive and Tonsler Park at 500 Cherry Ave. (434) 970-3072.
» Virginia Discovery Museum, a 2019 Blue Star Museum, offers free admission to active-duty personnel and up to five family members, retired military members and veterans through Sept. 2. (434) 977-1025.
» Wildrock holds Staycation Saturdays at a 3-acre nature playscape that includes streams, trails and labyrinth each Saturday through Aug. 17. Reservations are required at wildrock.org/make-a-reservation. Admission is pay what you can. (434) 825-8631.