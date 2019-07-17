» Charlottesville City Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through December. Water Street. (434) 970-3371.
» Charlottesville Parks & Recreation pools open for the summer season through Aug. 20. Onesty Family Aquatic Center at 300 Meade Ave. opens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily except for Wednesdays, when the pool is closed. Washington Park Pool opens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. (434) 970-3083.
» Children’s Storytime is held from 11 a.m. to noon each Saturday at New Dominion Bookshop at 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-2552.
» Forest Lakes South Farmers Market opens from 4 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday through October. 1650 Ashwood Blvd. (434) 531-2733.
» The Haven Pop-up Lunch Café is offered from noon to 1:30 p.m. each Wednesday by donation. 112 W. Market St. (434) 973-1234.
» Montpelier offers free admission to children younger than 15 visiting with a paying adult through Aug. 30. Montpelier.org. (540) 672-2728.
» Nelson Farmers Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through October at 3079 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford. (804) 761-7581.
» Spray Grounds Parks are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Sept. 15. Belmont Park at 725 Stonehenge Ave., Forest Hills Park at 1022 Forest Hills Ave., Greenleaf Park at 1598 Rose Hill Drive and Tonsler Park at 500 Cherry Ave. (434) 970-3072.
» Virginia Discovery Museum, a 2019 Blue Star Museum, offers free admission to active-duty personnel and up to five family members, retired military members and veterans through Sept. 2. (434) 977-1025.
» Wildrock offers Staycation Saturdays at the 3-acre nature playscape, which includes streams, trails and labyrinth each Saturday through Aug. 17. Reservations are required at wildrock.org/make-a-reservation. Admission is pay what you can. (434) 825-8631.