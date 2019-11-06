activities
American Legion Post 74 observes the U.S. Marine Corps’ 244th birthday with an event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the post at 3025 Louisa road in Keswick. (434) 296-1288.
American Legion Post 74 observes Veterans Day with a ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday in Lane Auditorium of the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road. Refreshments will be served by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 74. (434) 977-1050.
American Legion Post 157 — Madison holds a Veteran’s Day ceremony with keynote speaker Mark Farmer, retired lieutenant colonel of the U.S. Air Force, at 11 a.m. Monday at the Post home at 310 Thrift Road in Madison. (540) 547-6160.
Commemorating the African American Military Experience features exhibits, guest speakers and re-enactors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center at 233 Fourth St. NW. vetcommcva.com.
Free Veterans Benefits Legal Clinic is held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the University of Virginia School of Law at 500 Massie Road. womenscenter.virginia.edu/free-legal-clinic. Pre-registration is required by calling (434) 817-2180.
Freedom Fund 5K, benefiting local military members, police officers and their families is at 8 a.m. Saturday at Glenmore Country Club at 1750 Piper Way in Keswick. freedom5K.net. (434) 962-2752.
Greene County and American Legion Post 128 will observe Veterans Day with a ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at the District Courthouse at 85 Stanard St. in Stanardsville.
Highland Rustic Trails Day offers the opportunity for dogs and their owners to enjoy hiking the Highland trails from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 2050 James Monroe Parkway. highland.org (434) 293-8000.
James Monroe’s Highland observes Veterans Day with a ceremony featuring the University of Virginia Army ROTC Cadets and the Buford Middle School Band at 1 p.m. Monday and performances by Colonel Monroe at 2 and 3 p.m. Monday. Complimentary admission is offered to U.S. military veterans on Monday. 2050 James Monroe Parkway. highland.org (434) 293-8000.
Monticello offers complimentary admission to U.S. military veterans to the house and grounds Saturday through Monday. (434) 984-9880.
Montpelier offers complimentary admission to U.S. military veterans to the house and grounds Friday through Monday. (540) 672-2728.
Movie Night on the Lawn offers a free outdoor screening of Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Ida Reserve at 5600 Moonlight Drive in Scottsville. (434) 286-4282.
Pancakes for Parkinson’s, benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation, is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the South Lawn of UVa Grounds. p4patuva.com.
» Park Hop with a Doc, a partnership program with Wildrock and Pediatric Associates, offers an imaginative pop-up play installation with a local pediatrician from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Washington Park. wildrock.org. (434) 825-8631.
Salute to Hometown Heroes honors military, fire, rescue and police with a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Carter Mountain Orchard, 1435 Carters Mountain Trail. (434) 982-8942.
Shenandoah National Park observes Veterans Day by offering complimentary admission to all veterans Monday. (540) 999-3500.
