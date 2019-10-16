Batesville Apple Butter Weekend features the processing of apples for apple butter from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, a community breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday and the canning and sale of apple butter from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Page’s Field in Batesville. batesvilleva.org.
Beer & Ballet features performances of different genres by members of Charlottesville Ballet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Champion Brewing Company at 324 Sixth St. SE. (434) 973-2555.
Bowling with Badges, sponsored by Albemarle County Police Foundation, offers the opportunity to enjoy free bowling with officers, explore police vehicles and more from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Kegler’s Lanes at 335 Rivanna Plaza Drive. (434) 978-3999.
Fall Catfish Supper, to benefit the youth programs of American Legion Post No. 157, is from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Post at 310 Thrift Road in Madison. (540) 948-5019.
Fall for a Rescue, to benefit Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary, offers children’s activities, games, food, music animals and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 2854 Byrd Mill Road in Louisa. (540) 842-1756.
Graves’ Mountain Lodge Apple Harvest Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Syria. gravesmountain.com. (540) 923-4231.
Historic Backstage Tour of the Paramount Theater is at 11 a.m. Saturday. Downtown Mall. (434) 979-1333.
IXtoberfest features live music, costume and dance contests, Bavarian-inspired food, lawn games and more from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at IX Art Park at 522 Second St. SE. (434) 207-2355.
McCormick Observatory holds Public Night from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday at the end of McCormick Road. (434) 243-1885.
Mitch Van Yahres is recognized for his many years of community service at the unveiling ceremony for the mural “Together We Grow,” painted by Jake Van Yahres, Christy Baker, Marcelle Van Yahres and Charlottesville High School students, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kama Restaurant in the Violet Crown Charlottesville theater on the Downtown Mall. (434) 529-3000.
Party Like A Rock Star celebrates and benefits the programs of the Music Resource Center with live performances and more from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday. 105 Ridge St. (434) 979-5478. musicresourcecenter.org/party.
Shed Some Light raises funds for lighting at the Charlottesville Skate Park with a family fun run, live music and food trucks from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the skate park. (434) 244-0166.
Twilight Tours through Scottsville History offers a guided lamplight walk through downtown Scottsville, encountering historic residents from bygone eras, from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Scottsville Museum at 290 Main St. An indoor handicap-accessible performance of the tour will be 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Victory Hall at 401 Valley St. Advance tickets are available at smuseum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.
Virginia Film Festival is held at several venues in downtown Charlottesville and University of Virginia Grounds from Wednesday through Oct. 27. Details and complete schedule are at virginiafilmfestival.org. (434) 924-3376.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.