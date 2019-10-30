Apple Harvest Festival with food and artisan vendors, live music, contests and more is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Albemarle CiderWorks at 2545 Rural Ridge Lane in North Garden. (434) 297-2326.
Ashton’s Birthday Wish Coat Drive Event features games, first-responder units, live music, children’s activities, coat collections and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Pro Re Nata Farm Brewery at 6135 Rockfish Gap Turnpike in Crozet. A Charity Ride sponsored by Minutemen Motorcycle Club leaves from Mission BBQ at 3912 Lenox Ave. at noon Saturday and rides to Pro Re Nata Farm Brewery. (434) 823-4878.
Charlottesville Heart & Stroke Walk is at noon Sunday at Fontaine Research Park at 415 Ray C. Hunt Drive. www2.heart.org/site/TR?fr_id=4317. (434) 607-7719.
Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration, benefiting Sin Barreras, is from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday at IX Art Park at 522 Second St. SE. (434) 207-2355.
Friends of the Library Book Sale, benefiting Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 10 at Gordon Avenue Library. (434) 979-7151.
Halloween for Hogs offers pumpkin recycling from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Pork Stork booth at the Charlottesville City Market on Water Street. (540) 273-3420.
Helping Hands Holiday Craft Bazaar, benefiting the Woman’s Club of Greene Scholarship Program, is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Ruckersville Elementary School at 105 Progress Place in Ruckersville. (434) 985-1120.
Highland holds Home Educator Day, including appearances by James and Elizabeth Monroe, War of 1812 militia demonstrations, historic land surveying, wool spinning demonstration, historic cooking and textile production, cross-stitch sampler programs, historic games and crafts, and a walk-through of the presidential guest house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. 2050 James Monroe Parkway. highland.org. (434) 293-8000.
JackFest features a Superhero Team Scavenger Hunt, Kids’ Superhero Dash, bounce house and slide, face painting, obstacle course, live music, first-responder vehicles, UVa football team superhero visitors, tethered hot-air balloon rides and more from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Panorama Farms at 300 Panorama Road in Earlysville. jackfest2019.com. (434) 293-3367.
McCormick Observatory holds Public Night from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday at the end of McCormick Road. (434) 243-1885.
”The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with Shadowcast is screened at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall. Prop bags are available for an additional fee. (434) 979-1333.
Rotunda Planetarium opens to the public for the first time at 7:30 p.m. Friday. rotundaplanetarium.org.
5K Run/Walk for Shelter, benefiting Shelter for Help in Emergency, is at 8 a.m. Saturday near the Jefferson Theater on the Downtown Mall. Details and registration at shelterforhelpin emergency.org. (434) 963-4676.
Tomtoberfest includes the Charlottesville Mixer beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by a Block Party with food, live music and silent disco until 2 a.m. Saturday. IX Art Park at 522 Second St. SE. tomtomfest.com
Try it Out Tuesday is an orientation presentation on the programs offered by The Center that includes lunch at noon Tuesday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
