» Boo Bash features carnival games, hands-on activities and more for ages 2 to 8 with adults from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at Virginia Discovery Museum on Downtown Mall. $12. vadm.org or (434) 977-1025.
» Brown College Hauntings on the Hill, a haunted house titled “Malice Inc.: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Dying,” is from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at the Monroe Hill House/Range on UVa Grounds. $5. Proceeds benefit The Haven and Charlottesville Climate Collaborative. (434) 924-3312.
» Children’s Halloween Concert features spooky organ music, a tour of the pipe organ and activities from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 400 Rugby Road. (434) 963-4690.
» Computers4Kids presents its annual showcase celebrating the STEAM-related projects of C4K youthsfrom 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at IX Art Park at 945 Second St. SE. (434) 817-1121.
» Crozet Spirit Walk features guided small groups conversing with spirit actors from Crozet and Central Virginia history from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Meet at the Field School at 1408 Crozet Ave. $10. (434) 923-3435.
» Doggie Howl-O-Ween, including trick-or-treating for dogs with more than 30 merchants and a costume parade and contest, begins at 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Central Place on the Downtown Mall. (434) 964-0133.
» Downtown Safe Halloween Festival includes inflatables, games, crafts, fire truck display, spooky storytime, dance party and pumpkin judging from 2 to 4 p.m., and safe trick-or-treating with Downtown Mall merchants from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. (434) 970-3260.
» Drive-Thru Rabies Clinic is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Pleasant Grove Park at 110 Thomas Jefferson Highway in Palmyra. $10. fspca.org. (434) 591-0123.
» Field Day in the Meadows at Brewing Tree offers live music, food trucks, fall-festival games, children’s activities and more from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Brewing Tree Beer Company at 9278 Rockfish Valley Highway in Afton. (540) 381-0990.
» Fright Night, a dark scary corn maze, is open from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Chisolm Vineyards at Adventure Farms at 1135 Clan Chisolm Lane in Earlysville. (434) 971-8796.
» Ghost and Mystery Walking Tour, offered by Tell Me About It Tours LLC, meets at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in front of Marco & Luca Noodle Shop on the Downtown Mall. Details and advance tickets at tellmeaboutittours.com. (434) 760-0525.
» Ghost Walk and Haunted Hayride with games, children’s activities, food and more begins at 6 p.m. Friday at Grace Episcopal Church at 5607 Gordonsville Road in Keswick. (434) 293-3549.
» Halloween Costume Ball is hosted by The Orange County Office on Youth and Orange Kiwanis Club from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Boxwood Celebration Venue at Mountain Valley Farm at 4492 True Blue Road in Culpeper. (540) 672-5484.
» Halloween Family Boovie Night features an outdoor screening of "Casper’s Halloween Special" and "The Haunted Mansion" from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday at Booster Park at 11177 Bloomsbury Road in Orange. (540) 672-5435.
» Haunted Boo House, hosted by Stony Point Ruritan Club, is open from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $5. 2835 Watts Passage Road. (434) 973-7026.
» Highland celebrates Halloween with hayrides, corn maze, children’s costume contest, food and family activities from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. 2050 James Monroe Pkwy. highland.org. (434) 293-8000.
» Holistic Outreach for Veterans offers holistic health services to veterans, free of charge, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Salon DeShano at 202 Turkey Sag Trail No. 2 in Palmyra. (434) 249-1806.
» Orange Halloween Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza offers trick-or-treating with local businesses, children’s activities and more from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday in downtown Orange. theoda.org. (540) 672-2540.
» Rivanna Radio Control Club holds the Don Reid Memorial Fly-in with model aircraft and drones on display from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at UVa Airport on Milton Road. rivannaarc.org. (434) 984-0512.
» Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast, with pre-show games, costume contest and prop bags, is screened from 8 to 11:30 p.m. Friday at IX Art Park at 522 Second St. $15.
» Sesame Street screening and Walkaround Elmo Visit is from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Culbreth Theater at 109 Culbreth Drive. (434) 202-1194.
» Shop or Treat with the merchants of The Shops at Stonefield includes face painting and photo booth from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; parade around The Green at 1 p.m.; costume contest for children younger than 13 at 1:15 p.m.; costume contest for pets at 1:30 p.m.; and trick-or-treating with participating merchants from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 2100 Hydraulic Road. (434) 531-9646.
» Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn is offered from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday on The Lawn on UVa Grounds. (434) 924-3736.
» Trunk or Treat Halloween Festival is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1827 at 1170 River Road. (434) 293-4847.
» Twilight Tour through History offers a guided shuttle drive through the Mount Ida Reserve property and access to both the Mount Ida and Mount Pleasant historic homes at 5 p.m. Sunday. 500 Moonlight Drive. smuseum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.
» Walk to End Alzheimer’s is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at IX Art Park at 522 Second St. SE. cvillewalk.org. (434) 260-7718.
» Women’s Dance, benefiting Sexual Assault Resource Agency and the Center for Earth-Based Healing, is from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Firefly Restaurant at 1304 E. Market St. (434) 825-9088.
