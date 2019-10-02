» All Abilities Fair, hosted by All Blessings Flow, provides resources for children, adults and seniors living with any type of disability and includes crafts, games, live music and more from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church on Park Street. (434) 422-8888.
» Charlottesville Design Week features forums, workshops, expos, activities and more Tuesday through Oct. 12 at various locations in Charlottesville. Details at tuesdaydesignsociety.org.
» Cornhole Tournament to benefit the Madison County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Young Farmer’s Grounds on Orange Road in Pratts. (540) 948-5161.
» Fall Fiber Festival and Sheep Dog Trials is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Montpelier. fall fiberfestival.org. (540) 672-2728.
» Fall Harvest Festival, celebrated by City Schoolyard Garden, offers local food, garden activities, farm animals, scavenger hunt, apple pressing, craft fair, face painting and more from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Buford Middle School at 1000 Cherry Ave. (434) 260-3274.
» First Fridays Under the Stars features volunteers from the Charlottesville Astronomical Society pointing out constellations and nebulae with telescopes from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Ivy Creek Natural Area. 1780 Earlysville Road. (434) 973-7772.
» Gordonsville Fall Festival to benefit Gordonsville Fire Company features food, crafts, games, entertainment and more from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Fireman’s Fairgrounds on East Baker Street in Gordonsville. (540) 832-3297.
» Graves’ Mountain Lodge Apple Harvest Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and again Oct. 12, 13, 19 and 20. Syria. gravesmountain.com. (540) 923-4231.
» Greene Commons Pavilion and Stage presents its Grand Opening celebration with a ceremony, live music, vendors and children’s activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Celt Road in Stanardsville. (434) 409-5796.
» Haiti Yard Sale to benefiting the Ford School and Orphanage in Grison-Garde, Haiti, will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church at the intersection of Old Lynchburg Road and Red Hill School Road, at The Crossroads intersection of U.S. 29 South and Plank Road. fordhatianorphanage.org.
» Historic Backstage Tours of the Paramount Theater are offered at noon and again at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Downtown Mall. (434) 979-1333.
» Jefferson School African American Heritage Center celebrates its new permanent exhibition, “Pride Overcomes Prejudice,” from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 260-8722.
» Light Up the Night, honoring victims, survivors and families affected by domestic violence, is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Carpenter Pavilion at Hoover Ridge Park at 158 Primary School in Madison. (540) 948-7550.
» Louisa County Library celebrates the grand re-opening of the renovated library at 2 p.m. Sunday. 881 Davis Highway in Mineral. (540) 894-5853.
» McCormick Observatory presents Public Night from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday at the end of McCormick Road. (434) 243-1885.
» Monticello Archaeology Department Open House features displays and walking tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. An interactive archaeology dig for children is held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. David M. Rubenstein Visitors Center. (434) 984-9800.
» Orange County High School classes of 1959 and 1960 will present a fall Dutch Treat lunch and fellowship at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at The General’s Quarters Restaurant at 32345 Constitution Highway in Locust Grove. (757) 566-9747.
» Que & Cruz, to benefit University of Virginia Children’s Hospital, features a barbecue competition, car and truck show and live music from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Small Country Campground at 4400 Byrd Mill Road in Louisa. queandcruz.com. (540) 967-2431.
» Tricky Tray Raffle & Auction to benefit Effort Christian School & Preschool is from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Effort Family Life Center at 7820 Thomas Jefferson Parkway in Palmyra. (434) 589-8962.
