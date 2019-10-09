» Apple Harvest 5K Trail Run and Ruck, to benefit Monticello Boy Scouts, begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Grove Park in Palmyra. sjacbsa.org/5ktrailrun. (540) 943-6675.
» B&J African American Bookfest, focusing on local African American stories, is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Gordon Avenue Library. (434) 202-0773.
» Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA Critter Lift and Rummage Store Extravaganza collects donations of pet food and supplies during an event that includes music, children’s activities, food and more from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. 364 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 973-5959.
» Charlottesville Area Independent Schools Community Fair offers information on preschool through high school independent education options, school representatives and more from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center at 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 984-1952.
» Chili and Brewfest is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Orange County Fairgrounds at 14500 Old Gordonsville Road in Orange. orangevachamber.com/chili-brewfest. (540) 672-5216.
» Community Bridges 5K, to benefit affordable housing initiatives, begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at the University of Virginia Amphitheater on UVa Grounds. runsignup.com/Race/VA/Charlottesville/CommunityBridges5K.
» Crozet Fall Arts & Crafts Festival includes more than 100 exhibitors, live music, food and children’s activities from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Claudius Crozet Park. crozetfestival.com. (434) 326-8284.
» Crozet Trails Crew 5K Trail Race begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Claudius Crozet Park. The Kids' Run begins at 8 a.m. crozettrailscrew.org.
» EcoVillage and Citizen Climate Lobby will present a free screening of the film “Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lochlyn Community House at EcoVillage at 480 E. Rio Road. (434) 826-9505.
» Fall Family Fun Festival at Horton Vineyard is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 6399 Spotswood Trail in Gordonsville. hortonwine.com. (540) 832-7440.
» Farm Animal Day at the Orchard is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Saunders Brothers Market at 2717 Tye Brook Highway in Piney River. (434) 277-5455.
» Graves’ Mountain Lodge Apple Harvest Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and again Oct. 19 and 20. Syria. gravesmountain.com. (540) 923-4231.
» Highland Rustic Trails Dog Day offers dogs and their humans an opportunity to walk the trails at the home from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 2050 James Monroe Parkway. (434) 293-8000.
» Movies in the Park screens the film “Aladdin” (2019) for free at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hoover Ridge Park at 158 Primary School Drive in Madison (540) 308-1247.
» Nelson County Future Farmers of America Bluegrass Benefit features local bluegrass bands, auctions, food and more from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Nelson County Middle School at 6925 Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston. (434) 277-5364.
» Park Hop with a Doc, a partnership program with Wildrock and Pediatric Associates, offers an imaginative pop-up play installation with a local pediatrician from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Meade Park. wildrock.org. (434) 825-8631.
» Repair Café offers repairs to clothing, jewelry, toys, bikes, small appliances and other household items from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Habitat Store at 1221 Harris St. cvilletimebank.com.
» Student National Pharmaceutical Association Health Fair offers free blood pressure and glucose screenings, BMI checks and counseling provided by a pharmacist and Virginia Commonwealth University pharmacy students from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Community Church at 3004 Berkmar Drive. (276) 206-9463.
