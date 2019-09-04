» Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP accepts registration for The Annual Freedom Fund Banquet, with guest speaker Dr. Marcus L. Martin, to take place at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Doubletree Hotel Charlottesville at 990 Hilton Heights Road. albemarle-cvillenaacp.org. (434) 220-1493.
» Carnival for the Cure, benefiting University of Virginia Children’s Hospital, includes carnival games, rides, vendors, live performances and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Moose’s by the Creek at 1710 Monticello Road. (434) 977-4150.
» Charlottesville Night Out, promoting a police-community partnership to make neighborhoods safer, includes food, DJ, dunk tank, public agencies, family activities and more from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at IX Art Park at 522 Second St. SE. cvillepolicefoundation.org. (434) 298-4101.
» Devils Backbone Road Ride and Ramble, to benefit the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Details and registration at dbbrewing.com. 200 Mosbys Run in Roseland. (434) 361-1001.
» Down on the Farm 5K and Fun Run, to benefit the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom, will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Wood Ridge Farm Brewery at 165 Old ridge Road in Lovingston. woodridgefarmbreweryva.com. (434) 422-6225.
» Historic Backstage Tours of the Paramount Theater are offered at noon and again at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Downtown Mall. (434) 979-1333.
» The Future of Our Landscape: A Climate Awareness Event is hosted by Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall. piedmontmastergardeners.org.
» McCormick Observatory holds Public Night from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday at the end of McCormick Road. (434) 243-1885.
» Meditative Art Tour is from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Fralin Museum of Art at 155 Rugby Road. (434) 243-2050.
» Native Plant Sale is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at The Nature Foundation Greenhouse, one half-mile west of The Ski Barn on Beech Grove Road in Nellysford. twnf.org. (434) 325-8169.
» Orange County Street Festival features more than 200 vendors, chili cookoff, live music, specialty food and drink, adoptable pets from the Orange County Animal Shelter, and a Kids' Zone from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Orange. orangevachamber.com. (540) 672-5216.
» Pancake 5K, benefiting the Western Albemarle Rescue Squad, is from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Chiles Peach Orchard at 1351 Greenwood Road in Crozet. chilesfamilyorchards.com. (434) 823-1583.
» 9/11 Remembrance Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the North Garden Volunteer Fire Department at 4907 Plank Road in North Garden. (434) 962-6046.
» VPM PBS, Charlottesville's public broadcasting station, holds an open house to celebrate its renaming with family activities and more from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday. 225 E. Main St. vpm.org. (434) 202-1194.
» Woodson’s Mill, a historic operating grist mill powered by the Piney River, opens to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 3211 Lowesville Road in Roseland. woodsonsmill.com. (804) 803-1794.
» Youth Film Festival, hosted by Light House Studio, begins at 6:45 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall. lighthousestudio.org. (434) 293-6692.
ONGOING
» Albemarle Farmers Market is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through September in the parking lot of Kohl’s at Hollymead Town Center. (434) 531-2733.
» Charlottesville City Market is from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through December. Water Street. (434) 970-3371.
» Children’s Storytime is from 11 a.m. to noon each Saturday at New Dominion Bookshop at 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-2552.
» Forest Lakes South Farmers Market opens from 4 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday through October. 1650 Ashwood Blvd. (434) 531-2733.
» The Haven Pop-up Lunch Café is from noon to 1:30 p.m. each Wednesday by donation. 112 W. Market St. (434) 973-1234.
» Mount Eagle Baptist Church Farmers Market is from 5 to 8 p.m. each Friday through October. 2419 Buck Island Road. (434) 962-4815.
» Nelson Farmers Market is from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through October at 3079 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford. (804) 761-7581.
» Spray Grounds Parks are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Sept. 15. Belmont Park at 725 Stonehenge Ave., Forest Hills Park at 1022 Forest Hills Ave., Greenleaf Park at 1598 Rose Hill Drive and Tonsler Park at 500 Cherry Ave. (434) 970-3072.
