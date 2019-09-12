» Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP accepts reservations for The Annual Freedom Fund Banquet, with guest speaker Dr. Marcus L. Martin, to be held at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 27 at Doubletree Hotel Charlottesville at 990 Hilton Heights Road. albemarle-cvillenaacp.org. (434) 220-1493.
» Bennett’s Village, a community organization working towards building a multi-generational, all-abilities playground in Pen Park, holds a community information meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Office at 501 E. Market St. (434) 202-1120.
» Black Business Expo features business workshops, business pitch competition, exhibitors, food, music and more from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday at IX Art Park at 522 Second St. SE.
» Constitution Day is celebrated with trail walks, hands-on colonial activities and games historical interpreters, live music and more from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Montpelier. Free admission. montpelier.org. (540) 672-2728.
» Cville Pride Festival features local vendors and business representatives, children's play area, food, performances and more from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall. cvillepride.org. (434) 882-1588.
» Electrify Your Ride hosts an educational event about electric cars from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall. generation180.org. (434) 987-2572.
» Exchange Hotel hosts author Susan Schwartz signing copies of her book “Haunted Charlottesville and Surrounding Counties” from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. 400 S. Main St. in Gordonsville. (540) 832-2944.
» Food Drive, benefiting the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and sponsored by The Church of Latter-day Saints, is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Kroger grocery store at Rio Hill and Barracks Road and the Giant grocery store at Pantops. (434) 973-8407.
» Historic Backstage Tour of the Paramount Theater is offered at 11 a.m. Saturday. Downtown Mall. (434) 979-1333.
» Laughing Dragon Kung Fu performs a traditional Chinese dragon dance and lion dance at 4 p.m. Friday at Northside Library. (434) 978-7893.
» Madison Quilt Guild holds an open house displaying members’ quilt projects from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Madison Presbyterian Church at 1236 Fishback Road in Madison. (540) 948-6972.
» "Paris to Pittsburgh," a conservation documentary film by National Geographic, will be screened for free at 1 p.m. Sunday at Unity Church at 2825 Hydraulic Road. A brief question and answer period will follow the screening. (434) 978-1062.
» Pit of Dreams Mud Bog, which benefits Rockfish Valley Fire and Rescue, is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at 11100 Rockfish Valley Hwy. Gates open at 9 a.m. (540) 456-6465.
» Scottsville River Town Fest features a farmers market and public health screenings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Scottsville Pavilion, a Petting Zoo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Scottsville Community Center, Starlab Portable Planetarium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Scottsville Community Center, Merchant Sidewalk Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a free music concert featuring the Jon Spear Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Scottsville Pavilion. scottsville.org. (434) 286-9267.
» Special Olympics 10K Run and 2-Mile Walk is held at 8 a.m. Saturday at Meriwether Lewis Elementary School. Details and registration at pepsi10Krun.com. (434) 825-1866.
» Spray Grounds Parks are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Sunday. Belmont Park at 725 Stonehenge Ave., Forest Hills Park at 1022 Forest Hills Ave., Greenleaf Park at 1598 Rose Hill Drive and Tonsler Park at 500 Cherry Ave. (434) 970-3072.
» Steam & Gas Pasture Party, featuring antique tractor and engine demonstrations, vendors, live music, food and more, is held from 8 a.m. to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Fairfield View Farm at 14349 Blue Ridge Turnpike in Somerset. $10 suggested donation; children younger than 13 get in free. (540) 672-3429.
» Walk 6,000 Miles in My Shoes: A Refugee Resettlement Simulation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Northside Library. Register in advance at jmrl.org or (434) 978-7893.
» We the People Trail Walk is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday on the 3.5-mile loop trail at Montpelier. montpelier.org. (540) 672-2728
ONGOING
» Albemarle Farmers Market is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through September in the parking lot of Kohl’s at Hollymead Town Center. (434) 531-2733.
» Charlottesville City Market is from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through December. Water Street. (434) 970-3371.
» Children’s Storytime is from 11 a.m. to noon each Saturday at New Dominion Bookshop at 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-2552.
» Forest Lakes South Farmers Market opens from 4 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday through October. 1650 Ashwood Blvd. (434) 531-2733.
» The Haven Pop-up Lunch Café is from noon to 1:30 p.m. each Wednesday by donation. 112 W. Market St. (434) 973-1234.
» Mount Eagle Baptist Church Farmers Market is from 5 to 8 p.m. each Friday through October. 2419 Buck Island Road. (434) 962-4815.
» Nelson Farmers Market is from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through October at 3079 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford. (804) 761-7581.
