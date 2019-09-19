» Active Aging Fair showcases the community resources available to seniors with vendors, provider representatives and speakers from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at The Center, 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.

» Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP accepts registration for The Annual Freedom Fund Banquet, with guest speaker Dr. Marcus L. Martin, which will be at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Doubletree Hotel Charlottesville at 990 Hilton Heights Road. albemarle-cvillenaacp.org. (434) 220-1493.

» BBQ on the Bend, a competition of barbecued pulled pork teams benefiting The Freedom Fund, also includes family activities, live music and more from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at James River Reeling & Rafting at 265 Ferry St. in Scottsville (434) 286-4386.

» Book World Meets Wine World, benefiting the Literacy Council of Madison County, is from 3 p.m. until sunset Friday at Revalation Vineyards at 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. Author Bronwen Chisolm will speak about and sign copies of her books at 6 p.m. (540) 407-1236.

» Charlottesville Alliance for Black Male Achievement hosts a screening of the documentary film “A Different Side…” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center at Charlottesville High School. (434) 970-7101.

» Charlottesville Cardinals wheelchair basketball team presents a fundraising game against the University of Virginia women’s basketball and softball teams at 7 p.m. Friday in the gymnasium of Charlottesville High School. $5. Proceeds benefit Bennett’s Village. (434) 202-1120.

» Cville Sabroso Festival celebrates the traditions, dance, music, food and art of the local Latino community from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at IX Art Park at 522 Second St. SE. facebook.com/cvillesabroso. (434) 531-0104.

» Dolley Madison Quilters Guild presents a quilt show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Prospect Heights Middle School in Orange. $5. Proceeds benefit the Shining Hands Caring Kidz program. facebook.com/DMQGVA.

» Fall Into Fun Festival features apple picking, pumpkin patch, face painting, wagon rides and more from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Chiles Peach Orchard at 1351 Greenwood Road in Crozet. (434) 823-1583.

» HawkWatch, an opportunity to participate in the annual raptor count of fall migration, also includes family-friendly activities and a presentation of live raptors by the Wildlife Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Inn at Afton at 185 Afton Circle. The live program is from noon to 2 p.m. wildlifecenter.org. (540) 942-9453.

» Heritage Harvest Festival, celebrating Thomas Jefferson’s legacy and the contributions to American cuisine by enslaved laborers at Monticello, features family-friendly activities, demonstrations, lectures, petting zoo, seed swaps and more from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Monticello. monticello.org. (434) 984-9800.

» Holistic Outreach for Veterans offers holistic health services to veterans, free of charge, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Salon DeShano at 202 Turkey Sag Trail, No. 2, in Palmyra. (434) 249-1806.

» Hoover Ridge Hops Fest features local beer and cider tastings, food, vendors, live music and children’s play area from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Hoover Ridge Park at 158 Primary School Drive in Madison. (540) 308-1247.

» J and R’s Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show benefits the Literacy Council of Madison County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Madison County High School at 68 Mountaineer Lane in Madison. (540) 222-8294.

» McCormick Observatory holds Public Night from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday at the end of McCormick Road. (434) 243-1885.

» Montpelier celebrates the acquisition of an additional 1,024 acres of historic land under permanent conservation easement with a twilight trail hike, live music, food and fireworks display beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday. Montpelier Station. montpelier.org. (540) 672-2728.

» Park Hop with a Doc, a partnership program with Wildrock and Pediatric Associates, offers an imaginative pop-up play installation with a local pediatrician from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Belmont Park. wildrock.org. (434) 825-8631.

» Virginia Clay Festival features Virginia potters, sculptors and jewelers demonstrating their work, a children’s area, food trucks and live music from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at William Monroe Middle School in Stanardsville. virginiaclayfestival.com. (434) 985-6500.

» The White Pig Animal Sanctuary hosts an open house that includes sanctuary tours, animal interactions, walking/hiking trails, food, music and more from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at 5120 Irish Road in Schuyler. thewhitepig.org. (434) 831-1416.

» Wildlife Center presents a program on the native wildlife around us that will include live wildlife ambassadors at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Scottsville Library at 330 Bird St. in Scottsville. (540) 942-9453.

ONGOING

» Albemarle Farmers Market is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through September in the parking lot of Kohl’s at Hollymead Town Center. (434) 531-2733.

» Charlottesville City Market is from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through December. Water Street. (434) 970-3371.

» Children’s Storytime is from 11 a.m. to noon each Saturday at New Dominion Bookshop at 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-2552.

» Forest Lakes South Farmers Market opens from 4 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday through October. 1650 Ashwood Blvd. (434) 531-2733.

» The Haven Pop-up Lunch Café is from noon to 1:30 p.m. each Wednesday by donation. 112 W. Market St. (434) 973-1234.

» Mount Eagle Baptist Church Farmers Market is from 5 to 8 p.m. each Friday through October. 2419 Buck Island Road. (434) 962-4815.

» Nelson Farmers Market is from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through October at 3079 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford. (804) 761-7581.

