» Christmas at The Exchange features tours, refreshments and pictures with The Grinch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Exchange Hotel Civil War Museum at 400 S. Main St. in Gordonsville. hgiexchange.org. (540) 832-2944.
» "Christmas at the Paramount" by the Oratorio Society of Virginia is performed at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theater. (434) 979-1333.
» Crozet Trolley Trip to the North Pole accepts reservations for a trolley that meets children ages 3 through 9 and their adult caregivers at the Crozet Square for a ride to the “North Pole” at Knight’s Gambit Vineyards for an afternoon of games, treats and a visit from Santa from Saturday through Tuesday. Details and reservations at crozettrolley.com/all-aboard-for-the-polar-express. (434) 422-7660.
» Highland offers holiday-themed tours of James Monroe’s estate home from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Tuesday for $5. After Hours at Highland includes a guided tour with Monroe re-enactor Beau Robbins and refreshments from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 28. $28. 2050 James Monroe Parkway. (434) 293-8000.
» Holiday Market, featuring more than 90 local vendors with a variety of unique gifts, decorations, food and crafts, is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Water Street parking lot, adjacent to the Downtown Mall. (434) 970-3371.
» "It's a Wonderful Life" is screened at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall. (434) 979-1333.
» McCormick Observatory holds Public Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the end of McCormick Road. (434) 243-1885.
» Monticello offers Holiday Evening Tours at 5:15, 5:30, 5:45, and 6 p.m. through Monday and Dec. 26 to 30. monticello.org. (434) 984-9800.
» “The Nutcracker” is performed by the Charlottesville Ballet on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Piedmont Virginia Community College. Performance times and details at charlottesvilleballet.org/event/nutcracker. (434) 973-2555.
» Virginia Consort Carolers perform a free concert from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at New Dominion Bookshop on the Downtown Mall. (434) 295-2552.
