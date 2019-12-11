Ashton's Birthday Wish Holiday Coat Drive includes children's activities, giveaways, visits with Santa and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bellair Market at 2401 Ivy Road.

Bethlehem Village, a detailed live nativity, is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday to Tuesday on the grounds of Hebron Baptist Church at 66 Tanbark Road in Afton. www.hebronafton.org. (540) 456-6963.

Charlottesville Municipal Band Holiday Concert is from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday at The Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center at 1400 Melbourne Road. (434) 295-9850.

Crozet Chorus Christmas Concert is at 4 p.m. Saturday at Crozet Baptist Church on St. George Avenue in Crozet. 

Crozet Trolley Trip to the North Pole accepts reservations for a trolley that meets children ages 3 through 9 and their adult caregivers at the Crozet Square for a ride to the “North Pole” at Knight’s Gambit Vineyards for an afternoon of games, treats and a visit from Santa on Saturday and on Dec. 21, 22, 23 and 24. Details and reservations at crozettrolley.com/all-aboard-for-the-polar-express. (434) 422-7660.

Fluvanna Holiday Celebrations sponsored by Fluvanna Parks & Recreation include an Open House with caroling, refreshments, and arts and crafts from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Pleasant Grove House at 271 Pleasant Grove Drive in Palmyra. Participants are asked to bring one non-perishable food item for the food bank. (434) 589-2016.

Highland offers holiday-themed tours of James Monroe’s estate home from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 24 for $5. After Hours at Highland includes a guided tour with Monroe re-enactor Beau Robbins and refreshments from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 21 and 28. $28. 2050 James Monroe Parkway. (434) 293-8000.

Holiday Evening Candlelight Tours of the Paramount Theater are at 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Downtown Mall. (434) 979-1333.

Holiday Market, featuring more than 90 local vendors with a variety of unique gifts, decorations, food and crafts, is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Dec. 21 in the Water Street parking lot, adjacent to the Downtown Mall. (434) 970-3371.

Holiday Market, benefiting the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department, is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Place at 2025 Library Ave. in Crozet. (757) 478-4908.

Holiday Shopping Event, benefiting Charlottesville Festival of Cultures and sponsored by Piedmont Virginia Community College Thomas Jefferson Adult and Career Education Department, is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Ten Thousand Villages on the Downtown Mall. (434) 961-6574.

"Let There Be Light," a light-themed outdoor art installation, is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Piedmont Virginia Community College at 501 College Drive. (434) 977-6918.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America — Crozet Group holds a year-end soiree from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Western Ridge Clubhouse at 5030 Lake Tree Lane in Crozet. (302) 841-2974.

Monticello offers Holiday Evening Tours at 5:15, 5:30, 5:45, and 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and again Wednesday through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 to 30. monticello.org. (434) 984-9800.

Moscow Ballet’s "The Great Russian Nutcracker" is performed at 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Theater. (434) 979-1333.

Nelson County Christmas is celebrated with a Christmas tree lighting from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, visits with Santa from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday and the Christmas Parade from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday in downtown Lovingston. (434) 987-5546.

19th-Century Christmas at Ellwood Manor is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. 36380 Constitution Highway in Locust Grove. fowb.org. (540) 226-8378.

"The Nutcracker" is performed by the Charlottesville Ballet on Thursday and Dec. 20 to 22 at Piedmont Virginia Community College. Performance times and details at charlottesvilleballet.org/event/nutcracker. (434) 973-2555.

Rotunda Planetarium Public Night is from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at The Rotunda on UVa Grounds. rotundaplanetarium.org.

 

