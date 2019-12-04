activities
Batesville Market Holiday Artisan Bazaar is from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 6620 Plank Road in Batesville. (434) 823-2001.
Barracks Road Holiday Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Barracks Road Shopping Center. (434) 977-9233.
Blue Ridge Chorale of Culpeper presents holiday performances at 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at Culpeper Baptist Church. (540) 948-4587.
Breakfast with Santa is hosted by Kiwanis Charlottesville and University of Virginia Key Clubs for children in the community from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Ern Commons at 567 McCormick Road. Register in advance at kiwaniscville.org/Page/8846?event=143168.
Brew and Buddy Run begins at 4 p.m. Sunday, followed by a screening of the film “Elf” at 6 p.m. at the Paramount Theater. Details at theparamount.net. (434) 973-1333.
Candlelight Service of Memory and Hope, hosted by The Piedmont Chapter of The Compassionate Friends and Charlottesville Chapter of Survivors of Suicide, is held at 7 p.m. Sunday in the main sanctuary of Church of Our Saviour at 1165 E. Rio Road. (434) 977-8930.
Children’s Christmas Party at Wood Ridge Farm Brewery includes photos with Santa, crafts, cookies, face painting and more from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. 165 Old Ridge Road. Lovingston. (434) 422-6225.
”Christmas with The Consort,” choral performances by The Virginia Consort, will begin at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church at 500 Park St. virginiaconsort.org. (434) 244-8444.
Charlottesville Grand Illumination is from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall. (434) 295-9073.
Charlottesville Waldorf School Holiday Bazaar is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 120 Waldorf School Road. (434) 973-4946.
Christmas Cookie Decorating takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Dr. Ho’s Humble Pie at 4916 Plank Road in North Garden. Participants are asked to bring a donation of non-perishable food for the food bank or a toy for Mason’s Toy Box. (434) 245-0000.
Crozet Trolley Trip to the North Pole accepts reservations for a trolley that meets children ages 3 through 9 and their adult caregivers at the Crozet Square for a ride to the “North Pole” at Knight’s Gambit Vineyards for an afternoon of games, treats and a visit from Santa on Saturday and on Dec. 14, 21, 22, 23 and 24. Details and reservations at crozettrolley.com/all-aboard-for-the-polar-express. (434) 422-7660.
Earlysville Arts & Crafts Show benefits the Earlysville Volunteer Fire Department and features local crafters and artists, raffles and food truck from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 283 Reas Ford Road. (434) 978-2058.
”Elf” is screened at 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Theater. Downtown Mall. (434) 979-1333.
Festival of Trees features more than 20 specially decorated trees, entertainment and visits with Santa from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ashlawn Clubhouse at Lake Monticello. (434) 589-8263.
Gingerbread House Village is on display from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Omni Charlottesville Hotel at the end of the Downtown Mall. (434) 295-1885.
Great Charlottesville Santa Fun Run & Walk is held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall. arcpva.org/event/santa-fun-run-2019. (434) 977-4002.
Greene County Historical Society Holiday Open House featuring vendors, book signings and more is from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. (434) 985-2382.
Highland offers holiday-themed tours of James Monroe’s estate home from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Dec. 24 for $5. After Hours at Highland includes a guided tour with Monroe re-enactor Beau Robbins and refreshments from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday and Dec. 21 and 28. $28. 2050 James Monroe Parkway. (434) 293-8000.
Holiday Artisan Market is from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at The Tasting Room and Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve at 5600 Moonlight Drive. (434) 286-4282.
Holiday Evening Candlelight Tours of the Paramount Theater are at 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Downtown Mall. (434) 979-1333.
Holiday Market, featuring more than 90 local vendors with a variety of unique gifts, decorations, food and crafts, is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, through Dec. 21, in the Water Street parking lot, adjacent to the Downtown Mall. (434) 970-3371.
Home for the Holidays Adoption Event features adoptable animals from several neighboring shelters, pictures with Santa, food truck crafts and more from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA at 3355 Berkmar Drive. caspca.org. (434) 973-5959.
Home for the Holidays Artisan Market is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Park Street Christian Church at 1200 Park St. (936) 328-1974.
Innisfree Village Holiday Open House features crafts and products from the village residents, children’s activities, tours and refreshments from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 5505 Walnut Level Road in Crozet. (434) 823-5400.
Lake Monticello Holiday Home Tour features five decorated homes that are open from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Palmyra. (434) 589-8263.
Madison County Friday Night Christmas Lights Celebration and Parade features music, games and refreshments on the War Memorial lawn, and a parade along Main Street. Parade begins at 6 p.m. Saturday; tree lighting is at 5:45 p.m. madison-va.com. (540) 948-4455.
McCormick Observatory holds Public Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the end of McCormick Road. (434) 243-1885.
Memorial Illumination, A Community Celebration of Life hosted by Hospice of the Piedmont, will honor and remember the lives of loved ones during a non-denominational candlelit service held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church at 500 Park Street. hopva.org. (434) 817-6929.
Merriment on Main is hosted by the Orange Downtown Alliance and includes family activities, live music, a visit with Santa and more from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Main and Short streets in Orange. (540) 672-2540.
Messiah Sing-In, presented by the UVa McIntire Department of Music, is at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Old Cabell Hall on UVa Grounds. (434) 924-3052.
Monticello offers Holiday Evening Tours at 5:15, 5:30, 5:45, and 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and on Dec. 13, 14, 18 to 23 and 26 to 30. monticello.org. (434) 984-9800.
Monticello Holiday Classic 5K and Deck the Halls Kids Dash is held at 8 a.m. Saturday at 931 Thomas Jefferson Parkway. Details and registration are available at monticello.org. (434) 984-9800.
Montpelier’s Christmas Open House is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Montpelier Station. Details are available at montpelier.org. (540) 672-2728.
Rivanna Garden Club Christmas Market includes wreaths, fresh greens, food, crafts and more from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 851 Owensville Road. (434) 296-7143.
Rotunda Planetarium Public Night is from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and again on Dec. 19 at The Rotunda on UVa Grounds. rotundaplanetarium.org.
Santa Paws & Holiday Bazaar is a family and pet-friendly event including photos, animal-related vendors, craft and holiday items, food, cider and more beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at Castle Hill Cider at 6065 Turkey Sag Road in Keswick. (434) 738-2228.
Sargeant Museum of Louisa County History holds its Holiday Open House with ornament crafts, Santa and Mrs. Claus, scavenger hunt and more from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 214 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. (540) 967-5975.
Second Wind Band Holiday Concert is held at 3 p.m. Saturday at The Center at 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 971-2989.
S’mores with Santa is from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Hoover Ridge Park at 1110 Fairgrounds Road in Madison. Santa will be there from 5:30 to 8 p.m. (540) 308-1247.
Stanardsville Holiday Bazaar, Celebration and Parade of Lights is from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at Red, White, Blue ‘n Greene at 190 Celt Road in Stanardsville. rwbng.org. (540) 290-8344.
Step into the Story, a mini-performance of “The Nutcracker” for children by Albemarle Ballet Theater, is at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday. 5798 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. abtdance.org. (434) 823-8888.
Toy Lift — Charlottesville is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Charlottesville Fashion Square mall. Donation drop-off sites are available at toylift.org. (434) 975-8697.
Toy Lift — Fluvanna is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Lauterbach Chiropractic at 202 Turkeysag Trail in Palmyra. Donation drop-off sites are available at toylift.org. (434) 975-8697.
Toy Lift — Greene is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday in the WalMart parking lot in Ruckersville. Donation drop-off sites are available at toylift.org. (434) 975-8697.
Winterfest includes arts and crafts workshops with resident artists, ornament making, cookie decorating, live music and snacks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at McGuffey Art Center at 201 Second St. NW. (434) 295-7973.
